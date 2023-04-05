Fox’s summer schedule is filled with unscripted television.

From food stars to music battles to master chefs, the network will roll out its primetime lineup filled with new original programming across three days at the end of May, following the season finales of its fall and midseason shows. That includes the returns of Crime Scene Kitchen, Beat Shazam, Don’t Forget the Lyrics, MasterChef, and the series premiere of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.

Joel McHale returns as host of Crime Scene Kitchen, a baking competition that tasks bakers with decoding the dessert made, with only crumbs, flour trails, and a few elusive clues. New for Season 2, the bakers will be divided into two self-taught and classically trained groups.

Jamie Foxx hosts, with his daughter Corinne Foxx serving as co-host and deejay, Beat Shazam, which pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time.

Niecy Nash hosts the new season of Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, which challenges contestants’ musical memory as they sing alongside the live in-studio band as the lyrics are projected onscreen – but when the music stops and the words disappear, it’s up to them to belt out the correct missing words.

And Wednesdays will be back-to-back Gordon Ramsay shows. First up is MasterChef, with a special “United Tastes of America” theme for the ultimate cook-off, with top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest, and South) battling it out for their region in a multitude of cooking trials. Then comes his new show, Food Stars, which puts food and drink industry entrepreneurs through a multitude of challenges designed to showcase their business skills, test their drive, and convince Ramsay they have what it takes to earn his personal investment of $250,000.

Check out Fox’s summer 2023 premiere dates below.

Monday, May 22

8:00 p.m.: Crime Scene Kitchen (2-Hour Season 2 Premiere)

Tuesday, May 23

8:00 p.m.: Beat Shazam (Season 6 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Don’t Forget the Lyrics! (Season 2 Premiere)

Wednesday, May 24

8:00 p.m.: MasterChef (Season 13 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars (Series Premiere)

Monday, May 29

8:00 p.m.: MasterChef (Special Encore)

9:00 p.m.: Crime Scene Kitchen (Time Period Premiere)