William Shatner to Serve as Mission Control for New Fox Show ‘Stars on Mars’

Stars are going from the red carpet to the red planet on Fox’s new show… sort of.

The network has announced a new unscripted series, Stars on Mars, in which household names trade in their possessions, status and glamorous lifestyles on Earth for an insane and hilarious summer on “Mars.” Their mission is to be suited up with no space to go, as they colonize, compete, and conquer their new galaxy surroundings, until there is just one “celebronaut” left standing. Legendary actor and Star Trek icon William Shatner will serve as Mission Control and deliver intergalactic tasks to the stars throughout their journey on the red planet. It will premiere on Monday, June 5 at 8/7c. Watch a teaser above.

“The moment I heard the pitch for Stars on Mars, I knew a show this bold, this big and this outlandish simply belonged on FOX,” said Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming, FOX Entertainment, in a statement. “Watching celebrities take giant leaps out of their comfort zone and step into the unexpected will no doubt be truly transformational and comical. Throughout, we will learn a lot about these stars, and when you factor in William Shatner leading the charge from Mission Control, we have the makings of a show that’s ready for blast off.”

Added Shatner, “Good news for our celebronauts from Mission Control. Thanks to lower gravity on Mars, you’ll weigh 62% less. Bad news: the air is unbreathable, so if you’re from LA, it’ll remind you of home.”

The celebrities will live, eat, sleep, strategize, and bond with each other in the same space station. They’ll be faced with authentic conditions simulating life on Mars and use their brains, brawn, and social skills to outlast the competition. They’ll compete in missions and vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week.

Stars on Mars is produced by Eureka Productions, a Fremantle company. Charles Wachter serves as showrunner and executive produces with Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, and Eden Gaha.

Stars on Mars, Series Premiere, Monday, June 5, 8/7c, Fox