‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Explains Why She Missed Fan Event Despite Being Advertised

Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton on Paramount‘s hit neo-Western drama series Yellowstone, has clarified why she was absent from last month’s PaleyFest.

After sharing a photo on Instagram on the set of a new project with her co-star Brian Cox, one of Reilly’s followers asked she wasn’t in attendance at the fan event despite being advertised as part of the line-up.

“I was filming in the UK at the time, and let them know in January I wouldn’t be able to attend,” Reilly responded. “I was sorry to hear my name was still on the list of attendees, as it is unfair to our fans.”

PaleyFest, the annual television festival, took place on April 1 and included a Yellowstone panel, with fans given the opportunity to hear from and ask questions to the show’s stars. The cast confirmed to appear included Reilly, Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Betley, Gil Birmingham, Jacki Weaver, and executive producers Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser.

However, the line-up was changed significantly on the day of the event due to “scheduling conflicts.” Those who ended up appearing on the panel included Keith Cox, President of Scripted at MTV Entertainment Studios, and actors Mo Brings Plenty, Dawn Olivieri, Josh Lucas, and Wendy Moniz.

The PaleyFest debacle came in light of reports that Costner was set to leave Yellowstone due to contract disputes. However, according to Deadline, when Cox was asked about Costner’s status during the panel, he referred to the actor as “our star, the face of our show, and the executive producer,” adding, “we are very confident he will continue with the show.”

As for Reilly, she is set to star opposite Cox in the upcoming Paramount+ drama film Little Wing. The coming-of-age drama centers on Kaitlyn, a 13-year-old girl who, reeling from her parents’ divorce and the pending loss of her home, is drawn into the world of pigeon racing.