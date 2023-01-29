7 Burning Questions for the Second Half of ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

The wait until the rest of Yellowstone Season 5 (Summer 2023!) feels even longer, given how the first half ended: with the “war” between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie (Wes Bentley) presumably just beginning in earnest and both thinking about having the other killed.

Meanwhile, the midseason finale also finally showed us how Jimmy (Jefferson White) is doing, saw Jamie make a big move to impeach John (Kevin Costner) as governor, and the cowboys head out to bring the cattle to Texas in hopes they’ll survive the winter.

With the fifth season, the Paramount Network drama’s longest yet, some storylines seem to be drawn out in a way they wouldn’t have previously, especially with more flashbacks than in the past. For example, it took eight episodes to see Jimmy again and for Jamie to make a move against John.

Scroll down to check out our burning questions for the second half of the season.

Yellowstone, Season 5 Return, Summer 2023, Paramount Network