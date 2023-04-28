Here Are Their Stories Subscribe to our Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Newsletter:

A very familiar (and dearly missed!) face is coming in to help out as two Law & Order shows, SVU and Organized Crime, wrap their current seasons. Kelli Giddish, who exited in the winter finale of SVU, is back as Amanda Rollins (who’s now pregnant!), who left the NYPD to go teach at Fordham, is returning.

So, of course, TV Insider had to ask Octavio Pisano what he could tease while discussing Detective Joe Velasco dealing with his past in the latest episode. “I can’t say much. I can only say that Velasco is very happy to see her and very excited,” he shared. “That was his big sister when he came in and she took him under his wing. She taught him a lot of things when it came to dealing with victims and the process of a Special Victims Unit.”

With Giddish appearing on both Organized Crime and SVU — her former costar Ice-T (Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola) shared a photo of the two of them on the set of the former for its finale — it should be no surprise that there’s “a lot of crossover” to end the seasons, Pisano teased. “A lot happens. This is a big case, and let’s just say there’s a big incident that’s going to impact everyone a personal level.” He couldn’t say more on that.

He was able to reveal that Velasco works mostly with Detective Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) from Organized Crime on the case. “It’s great,” he said. “They have a very similar mode of operating and perspective and backstory. Both have similar upbringing, similar age, and almost like a similar situation coming into these squad rooms and trying to find their place in it.”

Let’s just hope that everyone’s still around for the fallout after the finales!

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC