See Ice-T & Kelli Giddish’s Reunion Filming ‘SVU,’ ‘Organized Crime’ Finale Crossover (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Kelli Giddish and Ice-T in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 24
Heidi Gutman/NBC

Just like old times. Kelli Giddish is set to make a brief return as Amanda Rollins in the penultimate episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 and the SVU Season 24 finale. Longtime co-star Ice-T will also appear on the former in a crossover event, and the actor snapped a pic of him and Giddish when they recently crossed paths on set.

SVU wrapped for Season 24 But look who’s filming right now for the OrganizedCrime season finale crossover!” he tweeted on April 25. The actors are all smiles in the selfie, which shows Ice-T in his police uniform and Giddish in a black coat.

Fans were treated to photos of Giddish on the set of SVU on April 21. The photos revealed Rollins’ baby bump and showed Giddish and Mariska Hargitay gleefully embracing between shots. Organized Crime star Chris Meloni was also seen in the photos. Together, the three seemed to be investigating a crime scene.

NBC revealed how Rollins is being looped into the shows in April. The logline says: “When DNA from an SVU rape investigation connects to an OCCB unsolved murder, Stabler and Benson uncover a revenge-for-hire scheme on the dark web. While Bell and Jet follow the money trail to expose the website’s anonymous creator, Stabler asks Professor Rollins for help with a key clue.”

The episodes will air back-to-back on Thursday, May 18. SVU is up first at 9/8c, with Organized Crime following directly after at 10/9c.

Giddish co-starred on SVU for 12 seasons before Rollins was written out in a December 2022 episode. After establishing she would leave the precinct to become an adjunct professor of criminal behavior at Fordham University, Rollins’ final SVU episode featured her wedding with ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino). Carisi has remained a regular on the series. He brings up Rollins from time to time, and they’re now expecting their first child together (Rollins’ third).

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC

