Essential Cast Additions on ‘NCIS,’ ‘SVU,’ ‘9-1-1’ & More After Series Premiere

Every year, there are changes to casts on our favorite shows. We have to say goodbye to character we’ve gotten to know and love over a period of time, and we might be wary of welcoming new faces into the fold. But sometimes it’s those who fall into the latter group who become essential to the DNA of a series.

In a few cases (like on NCIS and its spinoff Los Angeles), we saw these characters in a few episodes of the first season, but it wasn’t until the next that they became true permanent members. Others (like on 9-1-1, Blue Bloods, FBI: Most Wanted, and SVU) came in at a time when a show had lost an important character, which is never easy.

Scroll down as we take a look at some of the essential cast additions who weren’t part of our favorite shows when they originally premiered.