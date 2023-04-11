Since leaving, Kelli Giddish’s Amanda Rollins has been mentioned onscreen — and it’s clear that the squad is missing a vital member — but there’s good news: We’ll see her again on SVU and the spinoff, Organized Crime.

Rollins is set to guest star not only in the Season 24 finale of SVU but also in the penultimate episode of Organized Crime Season 3, according to TVLine. Furthermore, her and ADA Sonny Carisi’s (Peter Scanavino) family is growing: Rollins is pregnant. (Rollins has two daughters, Jesse and Billie, from previous relationships.) Dates for either episode have yet to be officially announced.

It was in the winter premiere that Rollins and Carisi got married — surprising their friends in the courtroom — before she said goodbye to SVU to go and teach at Fordham. “You’re not losing me,” Rollins promised as Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) struggled with her leaving. “We’re friends, that’s not going to change, I’m not going to disappear.”

With no other details about her upcoming appearances, we can only speculate about what could bring her back. We have heard about Rollins since, and she and Carisi are still good, so we have no reason to worry about them, suggesting that this should be a happy visit, at least in that regard. Will we see Rollins telling Benson onscreen that she’s pregnant? Will Carisi reveal the news before Rollins’ appearance? The fact that she also appears on Organized Crime suggests that she could end up involved in a case (perhaps with a connection to her new job?), one that might require both teams, or there could be a celebration of sorts she’s attending; without airdates just yet, it’s possible that the two shows aren’t airing their season finales the same night.

This news comes just one day after NBC renewed all three shows in the Law & Order franchise and the three in One Chicago (Fire, Med, and P.D.).

“We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters, and we can’t wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season,” said Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Programming at NBCUniversal and Streaming, in a statement. “A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team, who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week.”

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC