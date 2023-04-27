How Carol Burnett’s ‘Unbelievable’ Memory Helped Bring ’90 Years of Laughter + Love’ to Life

How do you plan a birthday party for a legend? Basically, you let them plan it themselves. Carol Burnett was “intimately involved” in the Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love special, which delighted viewers on Wednesday, April 26 on NBC.

The special, which aired on her 90th birthday, sat Burnett and best friend Julie Andrews in the front row as stars of the stage and screen flocked to celebrate the comedy icon they all grew up adoring. Executive producers Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn took TV Insider behind the scenes of the special’s production, from its inception to the day of filming. (Baz Halpin also executive produced.) And by all accounts, it was a memorable labor of love for all those involved.

Burnett was in the lead every step of the way, because as Bracco told us, “No one knows the details of her career better than her.”

“We were in constant communication with her about all of the retrospective packages, just talking about the clips and different moments,” he said. “She would give us suggestions of things to find, like if there was a specific scene in a specific movie. I remember her saying, ‘Oh, you know, from The Four Seasons, you should use the scene where Alan Alda and I are fighting in the bedroom.’ We’d be like, ‘Great, let’s find that.’ Or she would specifically point out certain things that she thought were really good scenes from certain movies or TV shows or things she was in. So she was intimately involved in the entire process.”

It’s no surprise that an expert at her craft would easily curate the ideal highlights reel. But Bracco was surprised to see the depths of her “unbelievable” encyclopedic memory.