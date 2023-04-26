Carol Burnett has been delivering the laughs for decades, and now at 90 years old, she shows no signs of stopping.

The comedy icon is celebrating her 90th birthday with a purely feel-good special, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter & Love. The NBC show kicks off at 8/7c on Wednesday, April 26, and features appearances from Amy Poehler, Steve Carell, Maya Rudolph, Jane Lynch, Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters, Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Billy Porter, and slew of additional stars who all share a deep love of Burnett. And of course, her best friend of 60+ years, Julie Andrews, sits right by her “chum’s” side throughout the entire event, and alums of The Carol Burnett Show will make an appearance.

Burnett has been gracing TV screens since the 1960s. Throughout her legendary career, she’s graced the cover of our print partner, TV Guide Magazine, 16 times. To commemorate her milestone birthday, we’ve compiled all of Burnett’s TV Guide Magazine covers through the years.

Happy birthday, Carol Burnett! Thank you for the laughs.