Carol Burnett Turns 90: See Her TV Guide Magazine Covers Through the Years (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Carol Burnett, Vicki Lawrence, and Julie Andrews on various TV Guide Magazine covers
TV Guide Magazine/Everett Collection
Throwback More Throwbacks

Carol Burnett has been delivering the laughs for decades, and now at 90 years old, she shows no signs of stopping.

The comedy icon is celebrating her 90th birthday with a purely feel-good special, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter & Love. The NBC show kicks off at 8/7c on Wednesday, April 26, and features appearances from Amy Poehler, Steve Carell, Maya Rudolph, Jane Lynch, Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters, Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Billy Porter, and slew of additional stars who all share a deep love of Burnett. And of course, her best friend of 60+ years, Julie Andrews, sits right by her “chum’s” side throughout the entire event, and alums of The Carol Burnett Show will make an appearance.

Burnett has been gracing TV screens since the 1960s. Throughout her legendary career, she’s graced the cover of our print partner, TV Guide Magazine, 16 times. To commemorate her milestone birthday, we’ve compiled all of Burnett’s TV Guide Magazine covers through the years.

Happy birthday, Carol Burnett! Thank you for the laughs.

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, Two-Hour Special, Wednesday, April 26, 8/7c, NBC, Next-Day Streaming on Peacock

The Garry Moore Show- Marion Lorne, Carol Burnett, TV Guide Magazine cover, October 15-21, 1960
Curt Gunther, Topix/TV Guide Magazine/Everett Collection

October 15-21, 1960

THE GARRY MOORE SHOW, Carol Burnett, TV Guide Magazine cover, September 30 - October 6, 1961
TV Guide Magazine/Everett Collection

September 30-October 6, 1961

For The Garry Moore Show

CALAMITY JANE, Carol Burnett, TV Guide Magazine cover
TV Guide Magazine/Everett Collection

February 23-March 1, 1963

Illustration by Morr Kusnet for Calamity Jane

CALAMITY JANE, Carol Burnett, TV Guide Magazine cover, November 9-15, 1963
George E. Joseph/TV Guide Magazine/Everett Collection

November 9-15, 1963

For Calamity Jane

The Carol Burnett Show on the cover of TV Guide Magazine cover in 1967
TV Guide Magazine/Everett Collection

December 30-January 5, 1967

Burnett’s first TV Guide Magazine cover for The Carol Burnett Show

THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW, Carol Burnett TV Guide Magazine cover
TV Guide Magazine/Everett Collection

April 11-17, 1970

Illustration by Al Hirschfeld, her second for The Carol Burnett Show

TV Guide Magazine/Everett Collection

December 4-10, 1971

Andrews and Burnett for their Julie and Carol at Lincoln Center special

THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW, Carol Burnett, TV Guide Magazine cover, July 1-7, 1972
TV Guide Magazine/Everett Collection

July 1-7, 1972

Burnett’s third Carol Burnett Show cover

THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW, from left, Carol Burnett, Vicki Lawrence, TV Guide Magazine cover, March 16-22, 1974
TV Guide Magazine/Everett Collection

March 16-22, 1974

Illustration of Burnett and Lawrence in The Carol Burnett Show by Richard Amsel

Fresno on the cover of TV Guide Magazine, November 15-21, 1986 - Gregory Harrison (kneeling), Valerie Mahaffey, Dabney Coleman, Carol Burnett, Teri Garr, Charles Grodin
TV Guide Magazine/Everett Collection

November 15-21, 1986

Gregory Harrison (kneeling), Valerie Mahaffey, Dabney Coleman, Burnett, Teri Garr, and Charles Grodin‘s cover for Fresno

Bob Hope, Natalie Wood, Edmund Gwenn, Peanuts, Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, Kenny Rogers Jr., Kenny Rogers, TV Guide Magazine cover, December 2-8, 1989
TV Guide Magazine/Everett Collection

December 2-8, 1989

Clockwise from top: Bob Hope, Natalie Wood, Edmund Gwenn, Peanuts, Andrews, Burnett, Kenny Rogers Jr., Kenny Rogers

Valerie Bertinelli; Michael Woods, Lloyd Bridges, Helen Slater; Carol Burnett TV Guide Magazine Cover, April 7-13, 1990
TV Guide Magazine/Everett Collection

April 7-13, 1990

CAROL & COMPANY, Carol Burnett, TV Guide Magazine cover, May 19-25, 1990
TV Guide Magazine/Everett Collection

May 19-25, 1990

Illustration by Al Hirschfeld for Carol & Company

Farrah Fawcett on the cover of TV Guide Magazine cover, May 21-27, 1994
TV Guide Magazine/Everett Collection

May 21-27, 1994

Carol hits the cover with Farrah Fawcett

From top; Carol Burnett, Lucille Ball, Jerry Seinfeld, TV Guide Magazine cover, January 23-29, 1999
TV Guide Magazine/Everett Collection

January 23-29, 1999

From top; Carol Burnett, Lucille Ball, Jerry Seinfeld

Carol & Company - Carol Burnett, Tim Conway, Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence, TV Guide Magazine cover, January 5-11, 2002
TV Guide Magazine/Everett Collection

January 5-11, 2002

Burnett, Tim Conway, Harvey Korman, and Lawrence for Carol & Company

Carol Burnett and Friends

The Carol Burnett Show

The Garry Moore Show

Carol Burnett

Harvey Korman

Julie Andrews

Marion Lorne

Tim Conway

Vicki Lawrence

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
10 TV Shows With the Best Series Finales of All Time
Jeopardy
2
‘Jeopardy!’: Fans React to ‘Surprising’ Triple Stumper Final Jeopardy
Gina Torres in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
3
Gina Torres on Tommy’s ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Church Moment
Kelli Giddish and Ice-T in 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 24
4
See Ice-T & Kelli Giddish’s Reunion Filming ‘SVU,’ ‘Organized Crime’ Finale Crossover
Tracey Bregman, Melody Thomas - 'The Young And The Restless'
5
Daytime Emmys Nominations 2023: ‘The Young & The Restless’ Leads the Pack