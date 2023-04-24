Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of April 24-30.

HBO Max’s take on the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore (played by Elizabeth Olsen, Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe, and Jesse Plemons), Love & Death (April 27) premieres this week and tops our list. These two churchgoing couples are enjoying their small-town Texas life until an extramarital affair leads to someone picking up an axe. Also streaming this week is Citadel (April 28 on Prime Video), following two spies (Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas) who have their memories wiped and then must work together to stop a powerful syndicate.

NBC celebrates an icon, with Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love (April 26), with a career retrospective, musical performances, and personal tributes. Also in comedy this week, John Mulaney: Baby J drops on Netflix (April 25), with the comedian’s third stand-up special, filmed at the Boston Symphony Hall.

Over on The CW, it’s time for the episode of The Flash (April 26) bringing back Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. And on American Idol (was #10 last week, April 24 and 30 on ABC), the top 20 have been revealed, but now it’s time to find out who will be in the top 12, then 10.

Also returning to the list from last week are Succession (was #2), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (was #6), and Barry (was #7).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.