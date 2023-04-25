Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins opened CNN This Morning on Tuesday, April 25, by addressing the departure of their former co-anchor, Don Lemon, who was fired from the news network on Monday (April 24).

In a brief segment, Harlow read CNN’s statement announcing Lemon’s exit before sharing her praise for her ex-colleague.

“In a statement, CNN CEO Chris Licht thanks Don for his contributions over the past 17 years, writing in part, ‘Don will forever be a part of the CNN family. We wish him well. And we’ll be cheering him on in his future endeavors,” Harlow said.

“Don was one of my first friends here at CNN,” Harlow continued. “I’m so thankful to have worked alongside him and for his support for nearly 15 years here, and I wish him all good things ahead.”

Collins added, “Don was a big part of the show over the last six months. He was one of the first anchors on CNN to have me on his show. That’s something I’ll obviously never forget.”

Harlow then put the focus back on the show itself, assuring the viewers that they will remain the priority.

“Kaitlan and I are really proud of this show,” she stated. “We are so proud of the dedicated team that works around the clock to bring you the news every morning, and our priority is you, the viewer, who gratefully welcomes us into your home each morning.”

Lemon’s name was also removed from the show’s logo at the opening of Tuesday’s episode.

The firing comes after Lemon’s comments about women “in their prime” in February, though the long-time news anchor said his dismissal came as a surprise.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned,” Lemon wrote in a statement he shared on Twitter on Monday. “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

Lemon wasn’t the only news anchor let go yesterday, as Fox News announced that Tucker Carlson had agreed to part ways with the network. This left many Fox News viewers shocked, especially after TV producer Brian Kilmeade took over Carlson’s slot on Monday night.

“Fox News is the new Bud Light….,” tweeted one disappointed viewer as many others called to boycott the network.

