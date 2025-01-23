CNN is making major changes to its daily lineup. The network announced its new plans on Thursday, January 23, with changes in time slots and programming affecting its well-known journalists.

Former NPR host and CNN podcast host Audie Cornish will take over CNN This Morning in the 6 a.m. time slot. The show was previously hosted by Kasie Hunt, who will now host a show called The Arena, which airs at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, Jake Tapper will be moving time slots. The Lead With Jake Tapper will now air from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., a one-hour shift from its previous spot at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. As previously speculated, Wolf Blitzer is also up for a big change. He will now host a show at 10 a.m. with Pamela Brown, as opposed to the early evening spot he held on CNN for 20 years.

At 5 a.m., CNN correspondent Rahel Solomon will host a new program called 5 Things. Meanwhile, Jim Acosta‘s role has not been specified after he reportedly turned down an offer to host during the midnight hour. He previously appeared during the 10 a.m. hour, which is now being taken over by Blitzer and Brown. The changes are set to go into effect in March.

CNN’s executive vice president of programming, Eric Sherling, shared the news with staffers in a memo. “In the mornings and afternoons, staffing in Atlanta and Washington will change to support our new lineup. In the evenings, the way we produce our primetime shows will change,” he wrote. “While most NY-based teams will remain at Hudson Yards, many control room positions, both editorial and operational, will move to Atlanta and Washington to make our operations more cost-efficient.”

Additionally, CEO Mark Thompson also said there are plans to get rid of 6 percent of the network’s staff as CNN switches to a focus on digital media.