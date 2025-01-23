CNN Shake-Up: Jake Tapper, Kasie Hunt, Wolf Blitzer & More Get New Time Slots

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Jake Tapper speaks on stage during
Jemal Countess / Jason Kempin / Tasos Katopodis/ Getty Images

CNN is making major changes to its daily lineup. The network announced its new plans on Thursday, January 23, with changes in time slots and programming affecting its well-known journalists.

Former NPR host and CNN podcast host Audie Cornish will take over CNN This Morning in the 6 a.m. time slot. The show was previously hosted by Kasie Hunt, who will now host a show called The Arena, which airs at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, Jake Tapper will be moving time slots. The Lead With Jake Tapper will now air from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., a one-hour shift from its previous spot at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. As previously speculated, Wolf Blitzer is also up for a big change. He will now host a show at 10 a.m. with Pamela Brown, as opposed to the early evening spot he held on CNN for 20 years.

At 5 a.m., CNN correspondent Rahel Solomon will host a new program called 5 Things. Meanwhile, Jim Acosta‘s role has not been specified after he reportedly turned down an offer to host during the midnight hour. He previously appeared during the 10 a.m. hour, which is now being taken over by Blitzer and Brown. The changes are set to go into effect in March.

Jim Acosta May Quit CNN in Protest of Graveyard Shift Move: Report
Related

Jim Acosta May Quit CNN in Protest of Graveyard Shift Move: Report

CNN’s executive vice president of programming, Eric Sherling, shared the news with staffers in a memo. “In the mornings and afternoons, staffing in Atlanta and Washington will change to support our new lineup. In the evenings, the way we produce our primetime shows will change,” he wrote. “While most NY-based teams will remain at Hudson Yards, many control room positions, both editorial and operational, will move to Atlanta and Washington to make our operations more cost-efficient.”

Additionally, CEO Mark Thompson also said there are plans to get rid of 6 percent of the network’s staff as CNN switches to a focus on digital media.

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

What to Expect From 'The Hunting Party's Love Triangle and Mystery

Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh and the showrunner of NBC’s Hunting Party tease TV Guide Magazine about what’s ahead for the “government conspiracy that just keeps unfolding” — plus, the series’ “good” love triangle. Read the story now on TV Insider.

CNN This Morning

The Lead With Jake Tapper

The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer

Audie Cornish

Jake Tapper

Kasie Hunt

Pamela Brown

Wolf Blitzer




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 10
1
‘Chicago P.D.’: Patrick John Flueger Praises Jack Coleman’s Performance in ‘Heartbreaking’ Storyline
2025 Oscars logo
2
Your Ultimate Guide for How to Watch (and Stream) the 2025 Oscars
Jenny Marrs
3
HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Shares Emotional Family Message Amid Health Battle
Cast member Enoch Scott, Richard
4
Who Died From ‘Pawn Stars’? Inside the Deaths of Richard ‘Old Man’ & Adam Harrison
Nico Santos and Lauren Graham in 'The Z-Suite'
5
‘The Z-Suite’: Everything You Need to Know About Lauren Graham’s New Show