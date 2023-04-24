Don Lemon Fired at CNN — Host ‘Stunned’ by Ousting After 17 Years

Don Lemon has been fired. He announced the news himself.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned,” Lemon wrote in a statement he shared on Twitter. “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

He continued, “with that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

A statement has also been released by CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht about the matter in a memo to the staff. It reads, “CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors. CNN This Morning has been on the air for nearly six months, and we are committed to its success.” Lemon hosted CNN This Morning with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

Reporter Oliver Darcy read that statement on-air, noting, “it does not detail what happened, what led to Don’s departure, but Don Lemon is no longer with CNN, according to this memo that just went out to CNN employees.” Chief national correspondent John King also said that he didn’t know any details, adding, “but I work here, I love this place, I certainly wish Don the best. He’s always been good to me as a colleague.” Watch that above.

Lemon’s firing comes after his comments about women “in their prime” in February. On the morning show, while discussing when politicians should be required to take “mental competency tests,” following Nikki Haley saying that should be for any over 75, Lemon said, “Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry, when a woman is in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.” (Lemon is 56 and Haley 51.)

Later that day, he tweeted his apology: “The reference I made to a woman’s ‘prime’ this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn’t define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day.”

Lemon then underwent “formal training” and was next seen on-air on February 22 (following two already scheduled days off). He did not say anything on the show but did tweet another apology, reading, “to my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I’m sorry. I’ve heard you. I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better.”

Then in April, a report from Variety surfaced of comments he’d made against colleagues and “diva-like behavior” beginning in 2008.