CNN Calls Don Lemon’s Version of His Firing ‘Inaccurate’

Barely on hour after Fox News announced it had fired Tucker Carlson effective immediately, Don Lemon announced via Twitter on April 24 that he had been fired by CNN. The ousted anchor, who has been with the network for 17 years, said he learned of the firing through his agent and that no one at CNN had the “decency” to deliver the news themselves. CNN has now denied that narrative, saying Lemon was offered the opportunity to speak with CNN management about their decision.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned,” Lemon said on Twitter. “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

Lemon tweeted the statement at 12:14 p.m. ET on April 24. CNN issued its own statement on Twitter. At 12:20 p.m. ET, CNN’s PR communications account (@CNNPR) tweeted, “CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”