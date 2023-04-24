Tucker Carlson Out at Fox News Effective Immediately

Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News. The TV host and FOX News Media announced Monday, April 24 that they have agreed to part ways. The Friday, April 21 edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight was his last broadcast for the network.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” FOX said in a statement. “Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”

After the news broke online, Harris Faulkner shared it on air as well, beginning with “we have some news from within our FOX family,” before reading a statement similar to the one above, with the addition of “mutually” before “agreed.” You can watch that below.

Any further details, including a reason for Carlson’s exit, have yet to be revealed. But this announcement is just about a week after Fox News was in the news, with the settlement in the defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems, for the network’s claims about the 2020 election. (Fox News agreed to pay $787.5 million.) Carlson was one of the anchors for Fox News (along with execs) whose emails and texts were said to be proof of claims that those at the company knew they weren’t speaking the truth about the election.

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner: “We want to thank Tucker Carlson for his service to the network.” pic.twitter.com/ICfpPjAkbJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 24, 2023

“We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems. We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false,” Fox said in a statement following the settlement. “This settlement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.”

Tucker Carlson Tonight began in 2016. Before that, he was a longtime contributor, as Faulkner noted, serving as a political analyst on various shows beginning in 2009. Before he joined Fox News, he was the cohost of CNN’s Crossfire (2000-2005), then host of MSNBC’s Tucker (2005-2008).