Send Belinda back to the White Lotus.

After Jennifer Coolidge‘s Season 2 reprisal of Tanya McQuoid, Natasha Rothwell will follow suit in The White Lotus Season 3, reprising her role as White Lotus employee Belinda Lindsey, according to Variety.

Belinda was closely connected to Tanya throughout the HBO drama’s Emmy-winning first season. The exorbitantly wealthy heiress had traveled to the Hawaiian White Lotus to spread her mother’s ashes. While there, she became emotionally dependent on Rothwell’s spa manager, going so far as to offer to fund Belinda’s dream business venture — a wellness spa of her own.

By the end of the season, Tanya had gotten so wrapped up in her own life (and her budding romance with Jon Gries‘ Greg — that was a bust) that she pulled the promised funding, breaking Belinda’s heart in the process. Plot details for Belinda in Season 3 have not yet been shared, but the season is said to be set in Thailand and will be “a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

Creator, writer, and director Mike White revealed the vision for Season 3 in the “after the episode” segment attached to the Season 2 finale, which tragically (and we hate to say hilariously) revealed that Coolidge’s Tanya was the White Lotus guest who bit the dust in Italy. What are the odds that Tanya left Belinda money in her will, and she uses that to take a vacation to the Thailand White Lotus? Or perhaps she’ll use the money to set up shop in Thailand?

Whatever the plot, fans of the hit series will undoubtedly be happy to see Rothwell return. Belinda was a fan favorite of Season 1, and Season 2 showed that having at least one character from the previous story served as a good anchor for the otherwise anthology series.

Rothwell’s performance in Season 1 landed her a 2022 Emmys nomination for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series. Coolidge has raked in a slew of awards for Season 1. She heads into Season 2’s award season with an Emmy and a Golden Globe under her belt, both in the limited series categories. Season 2 of The White Lotus, however, will be submitted in the drama series categories, going up against other HBO hits like final seasons Succession and Barry.

