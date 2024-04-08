The White Lotus Season 3 may not arrive onscreen anytime in the near future, but the latest chapter of Mike White‘s fan-favorite HBO anthology is already busy filming in Thailand as the stars are documenting their time behind the scenes.

The star-studded ensemble featuring the likes of Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and many more is sure to continue the show’s pattern of keeping the plot close to the vest, but their fun behind-the-scenes moments offer a little glimpse into the production, even if it is during their off time.

Scroll down for a closer look at what’s going on between filming scenes for The White Lotus in the gallery roundup below, and let us know what you’re looking forward to from the latest chapter of the Emmy-winning series in the comments.

