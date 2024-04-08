‘The White Lotus’ Season 3: See the Stars Behind the Scenes in Thailand (PHOTOS)

The White Lotus Season 3 may not arrive onscreen anytime in the near future, but the latest chapter of Mike White‘s fan-favorite HBO anthology is already busy filming in Thailand as the stars are documenting their time behind the scenes.

The star-studded ensemble featuring the likes of Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and many more is sure to continue the show’s pattern of keeping the plot close to the vest, but their fun behind-the-scenes moments offer a little glimpse into the production, even if it is during their off time.

Scroll down for a closer look at what’s going on between filming scenes for The White Lotus in the gallery roundup below, and let us know what you’re looking forward to from the latest chapter of the Emmy-winning series in the comments.

The White Lotus, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, HBO

Walton Goggins for 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Walton Goggins via Instagram

“The perfect end to the perfect Thailand day,” Season 3 star Walton Goggins captioned this selfie as he took some down time between shooting scenes.

Thailand beach for 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Walton Goggins via Instagram

Goggins also shared a view of the ocean from the beach he was sitting on, teasing a gorgeous sunset.

Patrick Schwarzenegger for 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Sam Nivola via Instagram

Cast member Patrick Schwarzenegger posed for a photo snapped by costar Sam Nivola.

Sarah Catherine Hook, Iris Apatow, and Patrick Schwarzenegger in Thailand
Sam Nivola via Instagram

Sam Nivola snapped this shot featuring costars Sarah Catherine Hook and Patrick Schwarzenegger who are joined by friend Iris Apatow (who isn’t part of the cast).

Michelle Monaghan and Walton Goggins for 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Walton Goggins via Instagram

Michelle Monaghan and Walton Goggins we all smiles during some off time from shooting Season 3.

Walton Goggins and Timothy Olyphant in Thailand
Walton Goggins via Instagram

“Look at this beautiful Thailand surprise… got to meet up with Raylan Givens for lunch today,” Goggins wrote, captioning this image of himself and Justified costar Timothy Olyphant who also happens to be in Thailand filming FX’s Alien series.

Behind the scenes of 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Cameras started rolling on Season 3 as this clapperboard image teased.

