‘The White Lotus’: Everything We Know About Season 3 So Far

Meaghan Darwish
Adam DiMarco, F. Murray Abraham, and Michael Imperioli in 'The White Lotus' Season 2
HBO

The White Lotus

The White Lotus Season 2 may have recently ended, but HBO is already gearing up for a third chapter in the Mike White-created hit series.

While it may seem early to know much about the upcoming run, several details already exist about the show’s return. Whether it’s casting rumors, location reveals, or themes to be explored, there’s no shortage of information to go off of. Below, we’re breaking down some key details teased so far.

Location

The White Lotus is reportedly heading to Thailand, according to Variety. After previous rumors about the show’s latest chapter would take place in Asia, this setting would confirm such theories. HBO has made no confirmations at this time. As viewers will recall, Seasons 1 and 2 were set in Hawaii and Sicily, Italy, respectively.

Connie Britton in 'The White Lotus' Season 1

(Credit: HBO)

The Cast

No cast has been announced for the third season, but rumors about potential returns for past cast members have been circulating. Following Season 2’s run, theories about Connie Britton‘s Season 1 character Nicole Mossbacher being related to Laura Dern‘s voiced character from Season 2 began circulating. Amid this fan frenzy, Murray Bartlett also expressed interest in a possible return to the franchise as Armond in a flashback storyline.

Only time will tell who will be checking into The White Lotus, but former stars aren’t entirely ruled out, as Season 1 favorite and Emmy-winner Jennifer Coolidge made a comeback in Season 2.

Theme

White previously teased that the Asia-set season would focus on “death and Eastern religion and spirituality.” While Season 1 highlighted class differences between guests and hotel employees, Season 2 focused on relationship dynamics and sex.

Premiere Date

No premiere date or window has been set at this time, but stay tuned for potential news as the third season takes shape.

