‘A Gentleman in Moscow’ & More TV Hotels You Can Visit in Real Life (PHOTOS)

Despite its Russian splendor, the Metropol Hotel seen in the Ewan McGregor-led A Gentleman in Moscow is just a set. But Count Alexander Rostov’s gilded cage in which he serves his lifelong house arrest is based on the real hotel of the same name, and it’s a place you can visit in real life.

A Gentleman in Moscow premieres Friday, March 29 for Paramount+ With Showtime app subscribers and Sunday, March 31 at 8/7c on the Showtime network (now also called Paramount+ With Showtime), with one episode coming out weekly.

The series joins shows like The White Lotus, Griselda, Succession, American Horror Story, Twin Peaks, and more that filmed in and/or are inspired by real-life hotels.

Here, scroll through 12 locations used for TV lodging that you can actually visit in real life.

