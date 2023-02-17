The White Lotus creator Mike White previously hinted at the third season of his hit HBO comedy-drama taking place in an Eastern setting, but he’s yet to give official confirmation of where exactly.

Well, now we might know where due to an entirely unexpected source. In a new interview with Vulture, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville talked about his friendship with White and how he’d love to be part of the dark dramedy series when it returns for a third season. However, he might have said more than he should have.

“Mike White is a very close friend of mine,” Knoxville said. “He and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that’s where the next… oh, I’m not giving anything away. I might call him again as soon as this is over.”

So is Tokyo the setting of The White Lotus‘ third season? It would make sense based on White’s previous comments. In a Season 2 behind-the-scenes featurette, White said, “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

The first season of the luxury-hotel-based series was set in Hawaii, while Season 2 took place in Sicily. The series revolves around a week in the life of vacationers as their holiday in paradise becomes a dark and complex mystery full of murder and mayhem.

Jennifer Coolidge led two different star-studded casts across both seasons, which included the likes of Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Aubrey Plaza, and F. Murray Abraham. Coolidge won a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for her performance in the series.

While we await official confirmation of the Tokyo setting, it’s safe to say fans of the show are excited.

“Johnny Knoxville did an interview today saying white lotus 3 is set in Tokyo half my manifestation from November has come true,” tweeted YouTube star Trish Paytas.

“White Lotus S3 in Tokyo. Called that from White’s comments in the S2 finale. Looking forward to it,” added another fan, while one person simply wrote, “I’m screaming.”

Others already had casting suggestions, with one fan writing, “They better get Hiroyuki Sanada to show up as a depressed widower businessman,” referring to the Mortal Kombat and Westworld actor.

