‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ Ordered to Series at Paramount+

Two Star Trek shows on Paramount+ may be ending (Discovery, but not until 2024, and Picard, with the current third season), but another is coming.

The streaming service has ordered to series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. It will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy. The series will begin production in 2024.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will introduce a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under their instructors’ watchful and demanding eyes, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves, and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

“Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy! Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny! For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental, and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor, and devotion to a cause greater than themselves,” co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau said in a statement.

“The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted,” they continued. “Today, we encourage all who share our dreams, goals, and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!”

Added Domenic DiMeglio, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Data, Paramount Streaming. “we are excited to introduce Star Trek fans to a whole new generation of Starfleet officers in training as they navigate the rigors of the Academy and the brink of adulthood in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.”

President of CBS Studios, David Stapf said, “Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau’s vision is a smart and thrilling take that celebrates the core principles of what Star Trek has always stood for, but through the eyes of the next generation of Starfleet’s leaders.”

We first learned that Starfleet Academy was in the works in February 2022. At the time in the Star Trek universe on Paramount+, Discovery‘s Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman) had left the crew to teach at the Starfleet Academy following a training exercise she led going wrong earlier in Season 4 (as seen in the photo above). Wiseman appeared in the Season 4 finale and is part of the cast list for the series’ upcoming fifth and final season.

Joining Kurtzman and Landau as executive producers on Star Trek: Starfleet Academy are Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber. Violo writes the series premiere. CBS Studios will produce the series in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

This new series will be the latest addition to the ever-expanding Star Trek franchise on Paramount+. It includes Discovery, Picard, Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks, and Prodigy.