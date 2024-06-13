Star Trek fans may have said goodbye to two of the Paramount+ series in the franchise in the last two years (Picard in 2023, Discovery in 2024), but there are new additions still to come. One of them is Starfleet Academy, first said to be in development in February 2022. Just over a year later, it was announced that Paramount+ had picked it up to series (in March 2023).

“Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy! Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny! For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor and devotion to a cause greater than themselves. The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted. Today we encourage all who share our dreams, goals and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!” co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau said in a statement at the time.

“We are excited to introduce Star Trek fans to a whole new generation of Starfleet officers in training as they navigate the rigors of the Academy and the brink of adulthood in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy,” added Domenic DiMeglio, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Data, Paramount Streaming. “Introducing new characters and compelling storylines, this all-new original series will serve as a fantastic addition to the franchise and Paramount+, bringing new generations of viewers and long-term Star Trek fans alike together to enjoy the next chapter in the iconic Star Trek universe.”

Now that casting has begun for the new series, we’re taking a look at everything we know below. Keep checking back for updates!

What Is Star Trek: Starfleet Academy?

The series will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy. This young group of cadets will come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves, and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

Has Filming Started?

According to Paramount+, the series will begin production later this summer.

Who’s in the Starfleet Academy Cast?

Holly Hunter stars as the captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy.

“It feels like we’ve spent our entire lives watching Holly Hunter be a stone-cold genius,” said Kurtzman and Landau in a statement. “To have her extraordinary authenticity, fearlessness, sense of humor, and across the board brilliance leading the charge on Starfleet Academy is a gift to all of us, and to the enduring legacy of Star Trek.”

Paul Giamatti has been cast in the recurring role of the season’s villain, described as “a man with an ominous past connected to one of our cadets.”

Said Kurtzman and Landau, “Sometimes you’re lucky enough to discover that one of the greatest actors alive is also a huge Star Trek fan, and meeting Paul was one of those miraculous moments for us. The sheer delight with which he dove in on Starfleet Academy is only surpassed by the gratitude we feel about him joining our incredible cast.”

When Will Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Premiere?

It’s impossible to guess until production has wrapped.

Will Any Star Trek Characters From Other Series Appear?

That has yet to be revealed. Discovery‘s Tilly (Mary Wiseman) is a teacher there (and after the time jump in the show’s series finale, said to be the longest-tenured Academy instructor ever), but nothing has been said to suggest she will show up. We’ll have to wait and see.

Who’s Behind the New Series?

Kurtzman and Landau serve as co-showrunners and executive produce alongside Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Onsunsamni, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber. The series premiere episode is written by Violo. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Plus, Jonathan Frakes, Trek legend and director extraordinaire, told TV Insider he’s “[looking] forward to Starfleet Academy” when discussing his work behind the camera still to come in May 2024.