It only seemed logical that some Star Trek faves would be cast to join the upcoming new series in the franchise, Starfleet Academy; Discovery ended its five-season run with one of the characters an instructor there! And now, an announcement at San Diego Comic-Con has confirmed that we’ll see her and others.

Tig Notaro (Discovery), Oded Fehr (Discovery), Mary Wiseman (Discovery), and Robert Picardo (Voyager) have joined the cast of the first season of Paramount+‘s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy ahead of production starting next month. Notaro and Picardo will reprise their roles as Jett Reno and The Doctor, respectively, as series regulars. Fehr and Wiseman will guest star as Admiral Vance and Sylvia Tilly, respectively.

Starfleet Academy stars Holly Hunter as the captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy, with Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti recurring as an instructor and the villain. Playing cadets are Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané, and Zoë Steiner, and you can watch a video of their reactions to booking the show below.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy. The series will introduce viewers to this young group of cadets as they come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves, and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners and executive produce the series alongside Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber. The premiere is written by Violo. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Series Premiere, TBA, Paramount+