‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 Dream Cast: Who We Want to See on the HBO Drama

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Laura Dern, Jack Quaid, and Leslie Odom Jr. dream cast for 'The White Lotus' Season 4
Mike Coppola / Getty Images; Monica Schipper / Getty Images; Rob Kim / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

The White Lotus

 More

The White Lotus may have recently wrapped its third season run at HBO, but we’re already dreaming about Season 4 and who could potentially be cast in the popular series.

While no official announcements for The White Lotus Season 4 have been made, we’re rounding up some of the stars we’d like to see inhabit the titular resort for the upcoming chapter. Without a location to tie Season 4 to, it’s difficult to fully dream cast the next season’s ensemble, as creator Mike White has an affinity for casting stars originating from the various locales featured in the global series.

Still, we’re already thinking of some stars we’d like to see either check in as guests or sign on as staff at the White Lotus resort, wherever Season 4 may be set. Below, we’re breaking down our wish-list of stars we’d like to see in Season 4, and a little bit about the kind of White Lotus trope they could explore in the series. Scroll down for a closer look and let us know who you want to see on The White Lotus in the comments section below.

The White Lotus, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, HBO

Hamish Linklater attends Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios'
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Hamish Linklater

This extremely underrated performer wowed us with his role in Mike Flanagan‘s Midnight Mass as a priest driven mad with power, but we’ve also seen him excel at more reserved roles, making him feel like the perfect fit for a White Lotus manager. If Linklater were to appear on the show, we could only hope he’d get the Emmy attention he deserved years ago.

Peter Krause attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Peter Krause

The 9-1-1 alum is fresh off his gig as Bobby Nash, making it feel like the perfect time for Krause to return to HBO for an all-new kind of role. The actor who previously appeared in the network’s hit, Six Feet Under, could play the perfect entitled hotel guest, possibly traveling with his family for a special occasion.

Laura Dern attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Laura Dern

As a former Mike White collaborator, Dern seems like a perfect casting pick, and we know she can play rich well after her memorable turn as Renata on HBO’s other series, Big Little Lies. In this dream scenario, we could see her paired up with Krause as a vacationing couple.

Jack Quaid attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures'
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Jack Quaid

Meanwhile, we’d love to see The Boys star Quaid portray Krause and Dern’s onscreen son. It feels like The White Lotus would be the perfect opportunity for Quaid to spread his wings and play an entitled jerk, which couldn’t be further from the character audiences best know him for.

Constance Wu attends
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Constance Wu

In that storyline, we could picture Wu portraying Quaid’s girlfriend, who is tagging along with her beau’s family. The actors’ slight age gap could also play a role in this dream plot. Plus, we’ve seen far too little of Wu onscreen in recent years, and The White Lotus feels like a show where the comedic star could really shine.

Connie Britton arrives at the premiere of Prime Video Series
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Connie Britton

We’re subscribing to the fan theory that Laura Dern could play Britton’s onscreen sister in The White Lotus universe. With that in mind, wouldn’t it be fun to see Britton back as Nicole Mossbacher? Whether she coordinated her trip to overlap with Dern’s character or not, we can’t help but keep our fingers crossed for the return of a legacy character. Plus, if she were to overlap with Krause, it would be a 9-1-1 reunion.

Leslie Mann attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Leslie Mann

If Nicole were traveling without her family, we’d imagine she’d bring a friend to tag along. Mann feels like she’d fit that kind of role perfectly. And similar to Wu, it feels like we’ve gone far too long without seeing Mann on our screens, so there’s really no reason for her not to be cast.

Leslie Odom Jr. attends the
Rob Kim / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Leslie Odom Jr.

We could always use more of Odom Jr. on our screens, and we’d love to see him check into the titular resort as a guest. Perhaps he could be vacationing with his wife for an anniversary trip?

Issa Rae poses backstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles
Robin L Marshall / Getty Images for ESSENCE

Issa Rae

On the other side of that onscreen relationship, it would be fun to see Insecure‘s Issa Rae return to HBO for a White Lotus getaway.

The White Lotus

Hamish Linklater

Issa Rae

Jack Quaid

Laura Dern

Leslie Mann

Leslie Odom Jr.

Peter Krause




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jonathan Jackson - 'General Hospital'
1
Jonathan Jackson Explains Why He’s Leaving ‘General Hospital’
Megan Hilty and Nicole Scherzinger at the Tonys 2025
2
All 12 Tony Awards Performances, Ranked
Wheel of Fortune contestant Jeremy Frasca solving the Bouns Round puzzle on 6/6/2025
3
Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Almost Breaks Wheel & Wins $63,000
Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, and Auli'i Cravalho at the 2025 Tony Awards
4
See All the Stars on the Tonys Red Carpet
Eliza Dushku
5
‘Buffy’ Star Eliza Dushku Speaks Out After Big Career Change