The White Lotus may have recently wrapped its third season run at HBO, but we’re already dreaming about Season 4 and who could potentially be cast in the popular series.

While no official announcements for The White Lotus Season 4 have been made, we’re rounding up some of the stars we’d like to see inhabit the titular resort for the upcoming chapter. Without a location to tie Season 4 to, it’s difficult to fully dream cast the next season’s ensemble, as creator Mike White has an affinity for casting stars originating from the various locales featured in the global series.

Still, we’re already thinking of some stars we’d like to see either check in as guests or sign on as staff at the White Lotus resort, wherever Season 4 may be set. Below, we’re breaking down our wish-list of stars we’d like to see in Season 4, and a little bit about the kind of White Lotus trope they could explore in the series. Scroll down for a closer look and let us know who you want to see on The White Lotus in the comments section below.

The White Lotus, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, HBO