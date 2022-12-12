Sabrina Impacciatore via Instagram; Aubrey Plaza via Instagram; Adam DiMarco via Instagram

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 7, “Arrivederci.”]

The White Lotus may have come to an end, but the party continues on social media as behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the cast continue to surface on social media.

While the show’s Sicilian adventures were steeped in tension, the cast couldn’t seem freer in fun videos and images of them dancing, joking, and having an overall good time. And fans have begun taking note. Although viewers lament the loss of [Spoiler] Jennifer Coolidge‘s Tanya, the actress is seen living it up with her costars at dinners, karaoke parties, and much more.

Offering a glimpse into the cast dynamic is star Eleonora Romandini, who played White Lotus employee Isabella, who shared a fun video montage of herself with cast members Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Meghann Fahy, Adam DiMarco, Jon Gries, and many more.

And while Romandini’s first TikTok teased behind-the-scenes shenanigans, viewers got a look at what it was like to be on set with the ensemble in this other video compilation, below:

Another angle of a dancing video reveals Coolidge living her best life in a fur hat:

obsessed with whatever is going on with the white lotus s2 cast can they scoot over and let me join them pic.twitter.com/ggb06NV7Dy — gigi (@bcforesunsets) December 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Sabrina Impacciatore struck a pose with creator Mike White in this behind-the-scenes snapshot:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Impacciatore (@sabrinaimpacciatore)

She also shared this fun glimpse at a cast dinner:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Impacciatore (@sabrinaimpacciatore)

As well as this cute photo of her and costar Coolidge embracing:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Impacciatore (@sabrinaimpacciatore)

Meanwhile, Richardson posted this set of photos with costar Leo Woodall and captioned it, “Get your s**t together, Portia.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haley lu Richardson (@haleyluhoo)

DiMarco also managed to post a few photos from filming on his Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam DiMarco (@adamdimarco)

And Plaza offered up a photo dump of her own on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey)

For more peeks at the cast behind the scenes, see additional social posts, below:

i want to hang out with the white lotus cast so bad pic.twitter.com/mmbDjs0IPQ — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) December 5, 2022

este haim throwing a finale watch party for the white lotus cast i love this crew sm 🥹 pic.twitter.com/cWTML7NqLQ — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) December 12, 2022

Time to bring this The White Lotus season 2 behind the scene video back… Theo James (Cameron) beatboxing, Meghann Fahy (Daphne) smoking, Federico Ferrante (Rocco) dancing and Aubrey Plaza (Harper) rapping. We love a cast ❤️#TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/MWFfD8mHG6 — ▫️ (@theowjmes) November 21, 2022

Yeah #WhiteLotus cast/crew had the best times of their lives 📸 estehaim pic.twitter.com/GYD6aFW7Ua — sam (@burritoprophet) December 11, 2022

my extremely specific kink is pictures of the white lotus cast hanging out together behind the scenes pic.twitter.com/o35ZagW6lh — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 5, 2022

