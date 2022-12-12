‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Our Favorite Behind-the-Scenes Cast Moments

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
'The White Lotus' cast behind the scenes of Season 2
Sabrina Impacciatore via Instagram; Aubrey Plaza via Instagram; Adam DiMarco via Instagram

The White Lotus

 More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 7, “Arrivederci.”]

The White Lotus may have come to an end, but the party continues on social media as behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the cast continue to surface on social media.

While the show’s Sicilian adventures were steeped in tension, the cast couldn’t seem freer in fun videos and images of them dancing, joking, and having an overall good time. And fans have begun taking note. Although viewers lament the loss of [Spoiler] Jennifer Coolidge‘s Tanya, the actress is seen living it up with her costars at dinners, karaoke parties, and much more.

Offering a glimpse into the cast dynamic is star Eleonora Romandini, who played White Lotus employee Isabella, who shared a fun video montage of herself with cast members Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Meghann Fahy, Adam DiMarco, Jon Gries, and many more.

@eleonoraromandini Are you ready to party? #thewhitelotus #whitelotus #whitelotusseason2 #thewhitelotusseason2 #backstage #behindthescenes #bts #hbo ♬ suono originale – Eleonora Romandini

And while Romandini’s first TikTok teased behind-the-scenes shenanigans, viewers got a look at what it was like to be on set with the ensemble in this other video compilation, below:

@eleonoraromandini Happy #thewhitelotus finale day!!! 🪷💕 come back here tomorrow in the comments to discuss the last episode!!! #whitelotus #whitelotusseason2 #thewhitelotusseason2 #behindthescenes #bts #backstage #finale #twl #whitelotustok ♬ Renaissance (Main Title Theme) [from “The White Lotus: Season 2”] – Cristobal Tapia De Veer

Another angle of a dancing video reveals Coolidge living her best life in a fur hat:

Meanwhile, Sabrina Impacciatore struck a pose with creator Mike White in this behind-the-scenes snapshot:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Impacciatore (@sabrinaimpacciatore)

She also shared this fun glimpse at a cast dinner:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Impacciatore (@sabrinaimpacciatore)

As well as this cute photo of her and costar Coolidge embracing:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Impacciatore (@sabrinaimpacciatore)

Meanwhile, Richardson posted this set of photos with costar Leo Woodall and captioned it, “Get your s**t together, Portia.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Haley lu Richardson (@haleyluhoo)

DiMarco also managed to post a few photos from filming on his Instagram:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adam DiMarco (@adamdimarco)

And Plaza offered up a photo dump of her own on Instagram:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey)

For more peeks at the cast behind the scenes, see additional social posts, below:

'The White Lotus': 8 Questions Season 2 Left Unanswered
Related

'The White Lotus': 8 Questions Season 2 Left Unanswered

Relive every tense, hilarious, and dramatic moment of The White Lotus Season 2 by streaming the show anytime on HBO Max.

The White Lotus, Season 2, Streaming now, HBO Max

The White Lotus - HBO

The White Lotus where to stream

The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge

Michael Imperioli

Sabrina Impacciatore

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Golden Globes snubs and surprises, 'Wednesday,' 'Yellowstone,' and 'This Is Us'
1
Golden Globe Nominations: 12 Biggest Snubs & Surprises
Golden Globe Nominees 2022
2
Golden Globes 2023: Complete List of Nominees
Meghann Fahy as Daphne Babcock & Will Sharpe as Ethan in The White Lotus
3
‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Explains Season 2 Finale, Teases Season 3
Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Adam DiMarco, and Haley Lu Richardson for 'The White Lotus' Season 2
4
‘The White Lotus’: 8 Questions Season 2 Left Unanswered
Demián Bichir & Madison Taylor Baez in 'Let the Right One In'
5
‘Let The Right One In’: Madison Taylor Baez Reacts to That Finale Shocker