Jason Isaacs was very candid while discussing his paycheck for Season 3 of The White Lotus in a new interview. The actor spoke with Vulture about the recent report that all the stars of Season 3 made $40,000 an episode for their work on the show.

“I didn’t know that was public knowledge,” Isaacs said, admitting that the reports were “absolutely true.” He continued, “Generally actors don’t talk about pay in public because it’s ridiculously disproportionate to what we do, putting on makeup and funny voices, and just upsets the public.”

Isaacs said it was a “very low price” for working on such a big television show. “But the fact is, we would have paid to be in it,” he clarified. “We probably would have given a body part.”

The interview comes after the HBO series’ casting director Meredith Tucker and producer David Bernad spoke about how all of the stars received the same pay, regardless of their experience in the industry. “Everyone is treated the same on The White Lotus,” Bernad told The Hollywood Reporter in April. “They get paid the same, and we do alphabetical billing, so you’re getting people who want to do the project for the right reasons. It’s a system we developed in the first season because there was no money to make the show.”

Tucker added, “It makes it so much easier. You tell people this is what it is. And some won’t do it — and honestly, you can’t hold it against people who need to make a living. Our series regulars are pretty much doing this for scale.”

While discussing this aspect of his pay, Isaacs, who’s been working in the industry for 35 years, said, “Do I mind that I wasn’t paid more than other people? I never work for money. I mean, I’ve done all right. People will think I have huge stockpiles of money but sadly, what I’ve done rather immaturely is expand my outgoings to match my incomings and pretty much spent everything I’ve earned over the years.”