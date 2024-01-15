‘The White Lotus’: Meet the Cast of Season 3 (So Far)

Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell, and Jason Isaacs for 'The White Lotus' Season 3
The White Lotus

The White Lotus‘ third season is taking shape at HBO as Mike White‘s fan-favorite comedy anthology introduces a new set of characters and stars to the expanding universe.

With production for Season 3 set to begin in February 2024 in Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, The White Lotus‘ latest chapter will focus on new guests and employees at another one of the show’s titular resorts. According to White, the show’s newest season will focus on “death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

How that will manifest remains to be seen, but already the strong ensemble of stars has us intrigued about what’s to come. While Jennifer Coolidge may not be back as our dearly departed Tanya, Natasha Rothwell is carrying her torch as she’s set to reprise her Season 1 role as Belinda.

As for her role, we’re still uncertain if Belinda’s shifted locations as an employee or if she’ll be among the guests for this latest adventure. She memorably served as a massage therapist and spa manager at the Hawaii-set resort from the show’s freshman season, earning an Emmy nomination for her role.

One thing’s for certain: There are a lot of familiar faces from TV joining the fray, among which include Carrie Coon from HBO’s other hit series The Gilded Age. While production may be starting soon, there is still a while to wait before Season 3 premieres on HBO, and Max exec Casey Bloys stated in November 2023 that the next chapter of The White Lotus isn’t expected to arrive until 2025.

Scroll down for a more in-depth look at all of the stars announced for the cast so far, and stay tuned for any potential updates as production nears.

The White Lotus, Season 3, 2025, HBO

Natasha Rothwell for 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Natasha Rothwell as Belinda

Carrie Coon for 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Carrie Coon

Jason Isaacs for 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Jason Isaacs

Parker Posey for 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Parker Posey

Tayme Thapthimthong for 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Tayme Thapthimthong

Michelle Monaghan for 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Michelle Monaghan

Dom Hetrakul for 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Dom Hetrakul

Leslie Bibb for 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Leslie Bibb

Shalini Peiris for 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Shalini Peiris

Miloš Biković for 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Miloš Biković

Christian Friedel for 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Christian Friedel

Morgana O’Reilly for 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Morgana O’Reilly

Lek Patravadi for 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Lek Patravadi

