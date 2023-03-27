‘Real Housewives’ Star Jen Shah’s Prison Sentence Reduced By One Year

Reality star Jen Shah, who last year pleaded guilty to her role in a telemarketing fraud scheme, has had her prison sentence reduced by one year.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ inmate database, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) star is now scheduled to be released on August 30, 2028, a full year earlier than her original 78 months (6.5 years) sentence. Shah reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas last month to begin her sentence.

Shah was arrested in March 2021 in the middle of production on the second season of RHOSLC and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. She initially claimed innocence but switched her plea to guilty in July 2022.

“I have spoken with my client Jen Shah over the phone this week — she is doing well and remains committed towards making her victims whole,” the Bravo star’s representative told People on Sunday (March 26). “She has initiated her payments towards restitution, and we hope to have her home as soon as possible so that she may resume life with her family and work, putting this chapter of her life behind her.”

Shah has been sharing updates with her fans via an online diary, describing her prison experiences.

“As I stare into the dark, I think this has to be a dream – but here I am. I keep thinking this is insane, completely ridiculous,” she wrote in an entry earlier this month. “Why am I here? I mean, I know why I’m here, but this just feels like someone like me doesn’t belong here. I’ve never been in trouble before. Then I instantly stop myself from going down this self-destructive path of thinking.”

“I am here because of my bad decisions,” she continued. “I am here because I did this to myself and there is no one to blame but me. The pain and guilt I feel for creating victims, for doing this to my family – putting them through this ordeal the past 2 1/2+ years. And their pain of having to watch me surrender yesterday, and now the beginning of what will be 78 months without me is crushing my soul.”