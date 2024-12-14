‘RHOSLC’ Star Bronwyn Newport Details Dog Attack: ‘I Had 37 Separate Bites’

After revealing her injuries on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Bronwyn Newport is elaborating on the dog attack that sent her to the hospital.

As RHOSLC viewers saw on Wednesday night’s episode of the Bravo reality show, Bronwyn wasn’t feeling “100 percent” ahead of the cast’s trip to Mexico. She told her costars that she’d been bitten by an unattended dog at a dog park — the owner was “in his car making a phone call,” he said — and showed off her scabs and bruises from the attack.

Bronwyn offered more details in a new interview with People, saying the attack happened in April of this year when she took one of her six dogs to a park.

“There was a dog running around. He wasn’t barking, nothing seemed weird, but he was alone,” she said. “So I reached out to pet him and he did make a weird kind of skid move. He jerked away from me.”

But when the dog whipped around and lunged at her, Bronwyn “did everything wrong,” she said.

“I know you’re not supposed to scream, you’re not supposed to jerk your arm. I did all of those things,” she recalled. “I totally freaked out. I’d never been bitten by a dog before. I totally lost my mind, and I honestly think I made it worse.”

She went on: “He did bite me behind the leg. He got me on the other side of my calf. As I tried to pull away, he got my other leg on the thigh. I think at that point I must have leaned forward or was trying to push him away. He ended up getting my right arm, where my bicep is, very badly and clamped onto my arm. I could not get him off.”

Ultimately, a bystander helped get the dog off her, police and EMTs reported the scene, and Bronwyn ended up in the hospital, she said.

“I had 37 separate bites when I went to the emergency room,” she said. “They had to do a really comprehensive overview. I had stitches in both my arm and my leg. When he clamped down on my bicep, he fractured it. I had a little hairline fracture on the bone, and the bruising was really intense, and it was throbbing.”

Bronwyn said the dog had behavior-altering medical problems, and she and husband Todd Bradley both paid for the treatment and got the dog placed in another home. She also didn’t press charges, she said.

