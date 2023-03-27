iHeart Radio Music Awards, ‘Bachelor’ Finale, ‘Young and Restless’ Retrospective, Decades Becomes Catchy Comedy
Taylor Swift receives the Innovator Award while Pink accepts Icon Award honors at 2023’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, hosted by Lenny Kravitz. Zach presumably makes his final choice for love in the three-hour Bachelor finale. CBS celebrates 50 years of The Young and the Restless in a prime-time special. The nostalgic Decades network rebrands itself as Catchy Comedy with a vintage all-sitcom lineup.
iHeartRadio Music Awards
At the 10th annual ceremony, Lenny Kravitz hosts and performs, with special honors going to Taylor Swift (the Innovator Award) and Pink (the Icon Award). Coldplay plays live from Brazil, while those taking the Dolby Theatre stage include Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Cody Johnson and rapper Latto, with a special appearance from LL Cool J.
The Bachelor
Will Zach Shallcross choose ER nurse Kaity or account exec Gabi as his soulmate in the Season 27 finale, or might he decide that this wasn’t the appropriate path to true love after all? He’ll make his fateful decision in the three-hour finale, which includes the After the Final Rose recap.
The Young & The Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration
From the set of the long-running daytime soap opera, Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner hosts a retrospective look at the greatest storylines in Genoa City infamy upon the show’s golden anniversary. The hourlong special features footage over the years, interviews with cast members, a tour of the studio and the show’s wardrobe collection, and remembrances of never-forgotten cast members Jeanne Cooper and Kristoff St. John.
DECADES BECOMES CATCHY COMEDY:
- As of today, Catchy Comedy is the new name of the nostalgia-driven Decades network, rebranding as a home for wall-to-wall vintage comedy. The initial lineup offers Full House, The Brady Bunch, The Lucy Show and more in the mornings, with afternoons devoted to the likes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Rhoda, Laverne & Shirley, and Sanford and Son. Prime time (8-11 pm/ET) belongs to All in the Family, the original Night Court and The Dick Van Dyke Show, with late-night and overnight staples including Cheers, Taxi, and The Phil Silvers Show. Each weekend, starting Saturday at noon/ET, the network turns the schedule over to an all-day (and all-Sunday) binge of a different comedy. Appropriately, the first “Catchy Binge” will be on April 1, April Fools’ Day, with Night Court in the spotlight.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- All American (8/7c, The CW): While Spencer (Daniel Ezra) finally confronts his grief in an emotional spiral, spinoff All American: Homecoming (9/8c) wraps its second season with Simone (Geffri Maya) deciding between Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) and Lando (Martin Bobb-Sempell) while prepping for the Exhibition Match.
- The Voice (8/7c, NBC): With the Blind Auditions behind them, the coaches prepare their teams for the Battle Rounds, with singers going head-to-head in hopes of making it to the Knockouts. A few may be lucky enough to go straight to playoffs with the new Playoff Pass.
- Perry Mason (9/8c, HBO): The L.A. lawyer (Matthew Rhys) faces a legal setback after being confronted with evidence of his clients’ guilt, but at least his personal life is improving, when he goes horse riding with his son’s flirty teacher (Katherine Waterston).
- CMT Music Awards Nominee Special (10/9c, CMT): A week of specials builds toward Sunday’s CMT Awards, starting with a half-hour salute to nominees including Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson, with Blake Shelton and awards hosts Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini. Chapel Hart performs with ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons.
- Quantum Leap (10/9c, NBC): Ben (Raymond Lee) is in double trouble during his latest leap. Not only is he trying to keep a hijacked 1970s jet from crashing into the Atlantic, but Ziggy’s not around to help.
- The Watchful Eye (10/9c, Freeform): Can the Greybourne handle the truth? The mysterious building coughs up more secrets in the Season 1 finale, testing alliances with new ones forming as live-in nanny Elena (Mariel Molino) probably wishes she could move to the Only Murders in the Building complex.
- Hidden Letters (10/9c, PBS): An evocative Independent Lens documentary explores the tradition of Nushu, a once-secret written language that allowed Chinese women to communicate in a patriarchal society that once denied them literacy.
- American Dad! (10/9c, TBS): Seth MacFarlane’s animated comedy welcomes celebrity voices Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale Emmy winner) and Amy Sedaris for the Season 18 premiere, in which space alien Roger detours to New Mexico after a lunar snafu.
- Murdoch Mysteries (streaming on Acorn TV): The long-running Canadian mystery opens its 16th season with two episodes, in which Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) investigates murders at a cemetery, then suspects Violet Hart (Shanice Banton) isn’t being entirely open about her dead father.