iHeart Radio Music Awards, ‘Bachelor’ Finale, ‘Young and Restless’ Retrospective, Decades Becomes Catchy Comedy

FOX

iHeartRadio Music Awards

8/7c

At the 10th annual ceremony, Lenny Kravitz hosts and performs, with special honors going to Taylor Swift (the Innovator Award) and Pink (the Icon Award). Coldplay plays live from Brazil, while those taking the Dolby Theatre stage include Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Cody Johnson and rapper Latto, with a special appearance from LL Cool J.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelor

8/7c

Will Zach Shallcross choose ER nurse Kaity or account exec Gabi as his soulmate in the Season 27 finale, or might he decide that this wasn’t the appropriate path to true love after all? He’ll make his fateful decision in the three-hour finale, which includes the After the Final Rose recap.

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting

The Young & The Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration

Special 8/7c

From the set of the long-running daytime soap opera, Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner hosts a retrospective look at the greatest storylines in Genoa City infamy upon the show’s golden anniversary. The hourlong special features footage over the years, interviews with cast members, a tour of the studio and the show’s wardrobe collection, and remembrances of never-forgotten cast members Jeanne Cooper and Kristoff St. John.

