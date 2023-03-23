With season finales come the question of “what’s next”? And, as TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Apple TV+ drama shows, that’s also a question that Dee Dee (Connie Britton) will have to ask herself on Dear Edward in the March 24 episode.

“What’s with grief group ending after three months?” she wonders. “It’s not like we’re magically cured just because the airline is so cheap they won’t pay for more sessions.” And no, it’s not that she doesn’t have a life to get back to like other people do. “I do, I have a very full life, just FYI,” she insists. And, as she sees it, “these people need me a lot more than I need them.” Watch the clip above for more.

In the season finale, entitled “Shelter,” Lacey (Taylor Schilling) and John (Carter Hudson) search for Edward (Colin O’Brien), Dee Dee throws a party, Election Day comes for Adriana (Anna Uzele), and Edward revisits his past.

The series was adapted from Ann Napolitano’s bestselling, acclaimed novel. It tells the story of Edward, a 12-year-old who was the sole survivor of a devastating commercial plane crash that killed everyone other passenger, including his family. As he and others all over the world are affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.

The cast also includes Amy Forsyth, Audrey Corsa, Brittany S. Hall, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Douglas M. Griffin, Eva Ariel Binder, Idris DeBrand, Ivan Shaw, Jenna Qureshi, Khloe Bruno, and Maxwell Jenkins.

Jason Katims serves as showrunner and writer and executive produces through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein. Napolitano also serves as executive producer. Fisher Stevens directed the first episode and served as executive producer on the pilot.

Dear Edward, Season Finale, Friday, March 24, Apple TV+