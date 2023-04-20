‘Dear Edward’ Canceled by Apple TV+ After One Season

Apple TV+ is not moving forward with a second season of Dear Edward, as the Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights) drama series has been canceled after one season.

As reported by Deadline, the streamer has opted not to pick up a second season of its freshman drama, which was created by Katims and based on the novel by Ann Napolitano. The series premiered on February 3, 2023, and ran for 10 episodes.

Dear Edward revolves around 12-year-old Edward Adler (Colin O’Brien), the lone survivor of a devastating plane crash that takes the lives of every other passenger, including his family. The series follows Edward as he and others affected by the tragedy connect with one another to cope and make sense of their respective losses and pain.

The series was notable for reuniting Katims with his Friday Night Lights star Connie Britton, who played Dee Dee, a rich woman whose husband died in the plane crash and had a secret second life. Taylor Schilling (Orange Is The New Black) also starred as Lacey Curtis, Edward’s aunt, who becomes his guardian after her sister dies in the plane crash.

Speaking to Collider about her role in the series, Britton said, “There’s nothing better than being able to sink your teeth into real life experience drama and to do so with some levity. I really wanted to maintain her sense of being a pretty funny gal. I wanted to maintain her sense of lightness and levity, even though she’s going through such a dark time.”

Other cast members included Audrey Corsa, Anna Uzele, Carter Hudson, Amy Forsyth, Idris Debrand, Jenna Qureshi, Ivan Shaw, Dario Ladani Sanchez, and more.

Katims served as writer and showrunner on the series, which he also executive produced alongside Napolitano, Jeni Mulein, and Fisher Stevens, who also directed the first episode. David Boyd served as producing director.

Dear Edward, Season 1, Streaming, Apple TV+