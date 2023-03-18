One thing Jeopardy! and college basketball have in common this year: both have high-stakes tournaments played by college students.

Jeopardy! concluded its first-ever High School Reunion Tournament on March 9. The tourney, which featured current college students and recent grads, included a March Madness category in honor of the impending tipoff of March Madness 2023 on March 14.

The tournament welcomed back contestants and winners from the 2018 and 2019 Teen Tournaments. Five years after their first appearances, the players competed for the new winning title, a $100,000 grand prize, and a guaranteed spot in the next Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.

In the end, Justin Bolsen, a freshman-year student at Brown University, walked away victorious, with Jackson Jones, a junior at Vanderbilt University, coming in second, and Maya Wright, a senior at Emory University, placing third (they won $50,000 and $25,000 prizes, respectively).

College basketball’s yearly alliterative championship tournament will continue through early April, with the Sweet 16 games taking place March 23 and March 24, the Elite Eight on March 25 and March 26, and the Final Four on April 1 and April 3.

Now that college basketball’s biggest tournament of the year has begun, we’re pairing these two games together in a Jeopardy! March Madness quiz. The below features Jeopardy! clues and answers through the years that were all March Madness/college basketball-themed. Legendary players, schools with winning records, and coaches who have made their mark are included.

Each clue comes with its corresponding category to assist with each prompt, along with the date the question first appeared.

See if your Jeopardy! skills and basketball knowledge converge in our Jeopardy! March Madness quiz below. And if you have a hankering for more, try your hand at our March Madness 2023 quiz, and then vote your favorite TV relationships in our Ultimate TV Couple bracket.

Happy playing!