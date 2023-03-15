March Madness 2023: From Which State Are These College Basketball Teams?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 11: Logan Landers #21 of the Grand Canyon Antelopes places the GCU sticker on the NCAA ticket for March Madness following their win of the WAC Championship over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds during the Western Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament Championship game at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Antelopes defeated the Thunderbirds 84-66. (Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)
Louis Grasse/Getty Images

March Madness 2023 is upon us, and whether you’re a casual viewer, a die-hard in the midst of making your brackets, or looking for something entirely different to watch from March to April, we’ve got you covered.

But for those self-proclaimed experts who think they know all there is to it when it comes to the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game, we offer you a challenge.

These ten colleges have made it through to March Madness, but do you know what state they are based in? In the multiple-choice quiz below, we ask you to identify the team with the selection of states. Before the annual NCAA college basketball tournament begins Tuesday, March 14, through Monday, April 3, test your knowledge.

And keep in mind when you get the results: the right answers are in green, and the wrong ones are in red.

Let us know what your results were in the comments below.

