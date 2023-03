March Madness 2023 TV Schedule: NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Got your bracket filled in? It’s March Madness time!

The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament tips off in Dayton, Ohio, with the First Four games Tuesday and Wednesday to determine which teams move on to the field of 64.

Top seeds are the Alabama Crimson Tide (South Region), the Purdue Boilermakers (East), the Houston Cougars (Midwest) and the defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks (West).

The Sweet 16 regional semifinals and Elite 8 finals are held in Las Vegas, New York, Kansas City and Louisville, with the Final Four (April 1) and championship (April 3) at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Nothing like hearing your name called on Selection Sunday! 🕺#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/PviPJKRSzb — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 13, 2023

All 67 games will again be nationally televised across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, and stream on NCAA March Madness Live.

NCAA Tournament Schedule at a Glance

First Four March 14-15 (truTV)

First & Second Rounds March 16-19 (CBS, TBS, TNT & truTV)

Regionals March 23-26 (CBS & TBS)

Final Four April 1 (CBS)

Championship Game April 3 (CBS)

2023 NCAA Tournament First Four/First Round TV Schedule

All Times Eastern/Central

Tuesday, March 14

First Four in Dayton, Ohio

No. 16 SE Missouri State vs. No. 16. Texas A&M CC, 6:30/5:30c, truTV

No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 11 Mississippi St., 9/8c, truTV

Wednesday, March 15

First Four in Dayton, Ohio

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern, 6:30/5:30c, truTV

No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State, 9/8c, truTV

Thursday, March 16

First Round

No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland, noon/11a c, CBS

No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia, 12:30/11:30a c, truTV

No. 10 Utah St. vs. No. 7 Missouri, 1:20/12:20c, TNT

No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas, 1:50/12:50c, TBS

No. 16 SE Missouri St./Texas A&M CC vs. No. 1 Alabama, 2:30/1:30c, CBS

No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego St., 3/2c, truTV

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona, 3:50/2:50c, TNT

No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas, 4:20/3:20c, TBS

No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa, 6:45/5:45c, TNT

No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke, 7/6c, CBS

No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas, 7:15/6:15c, TBS

No. 10 Boise St. vs. No. 7 Northwestern, 7:25/6:25c, truTV

No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston, 9:15/8:15c, TNT

No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee, 9:30/8:30c, CBS

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M, 9:45/8:45c, TBS

No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA, 9:55/8:55c, truTV

Friday, March 17

First Round

No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State, noon/11a c, CBS

No. 14 Kennesaw St. vs. No. 3 Xavier, 12:30/11:30a c, truTV

No. 14 UC Santa Barbra vs. No. 3 Baylor, 1:20/12:20c, TNT

No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s, 1:50/12:50c, TBS

No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette, 2:30/1:30c, CBS

No. 11 Mississippi State/Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State, 3/2c, truTV

No. 11 N.C. State vs. No. 6 Creighton, 3:50/2:50c, TNT

No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn, 4:20/3:20c, TBS

No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue, 6:45/5:45c, TNT

No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky, 7/6c, CBS

No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami, 7:15/6:15c, TBS

No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga, 7:25/6:25c, truTV

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis, 9:15/8:15c, TNT

No. 14 Montana St. vs. No. 3 Kansas St., 9:30/8:30c, CBS

No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana, 9:45/8:45c, TBS

No. 11 Arizona St/Nevada vs. No. 6 TCU, 9:55/8:55c, truTV