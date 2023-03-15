Who Is the Ultimate TV Couple? Vote in Our Bracket

Welcome to March Madness! You don’t have to be a basketball fan to be part of the chaos of the next few weeks because to kick off this time of year, we here at TV Insider are hosting our own TV-themed tournament, starting with the biggest competition of all, the one that stirs up all the debates, the one that fans can’t help but feel passionately about — ships!

We’re not just talking about current ships, either (but we are looking at couples who have been or are together). We’re looking to see who you think is the ultimate TV couple, and that means we are: going back to shows like The Brady Bunch and I Love Lucy; taking a look at those from the ’90s like ER, The X-Files, and Friends; making a choice in popular triangles like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Dawson’s Creek; and including ones still on today like NCIS: Los Angeles and Outlander. There are popular ships from comedies (The Office, Schitt’s Creek, and Modern Family), dramas (Friday Night Lights, This Is Us, and Grey’s Anatomy), and sci-fi/fantasy (The Flash and The Walking Dead).

While NCAA teams are facing off in March Madness (which runs through April 3), TV fans can also see 32 couples facing off, bracket-style, in five rounds. The first runs from March 15 to March 17, second March 17 to March 19, third March 19 to March 21, fourth March 21 to March 23, and last March 23 to March 25, with each starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on the noted day. Your Ultimate TV Couple will be announced on Monday, March 27.

So start voting below, don’t forget to hit SUBMIT after you’ve made your selections, and include your email address, so we can drop you a reminder when the next round starts.