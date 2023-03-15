Drew Barrymore to Host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Hollywood icon Drew Barrymore has been tapped to host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will air live from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7, at 8 pm ET/PT.

Barrymore, who herself has been nominated a total of nine times and taken home three Golden Popcorns, will preside over the ceremony, which will honor the biggest and best in both movies and television, across scripted and unscripted.

The Santa Clarita Diet actress won her first MTV award for “Best Kiss” for The Wedding Singer and her second for “Best On-Screen Team” for her role in 2001’s Charlie’s Angels movie. In 2020, she and Adam Sandler were honored as “Dynamic Duo” at the MTV Awards: Greatest of All Time.

You can watch Barrymore break the news in the video below, which sees her promising an “epic night” full of “big moments” and “huge movie stars”… and even an appearance from the Cocaine Bear.

Best known for her roles in films such as E.T., Never Been Kissed, 50 First Dates, Donnie Darko, and Scream, Barrymore is one of Hollywood’s most recognized stars. From 2017 to 2019, she played Sheila Hammond in Netflix’s comedy series Santa Clarita Diet. And since 2020, she has hosted her own talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, which is currently in its third season.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards is executive produced by Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut, and Vanessa Whitewolf, alongside Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production, and Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive.

Further news, including nominations, presenters, and more, will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can keep up to date by following @MTV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube, using the hashtag #MTVAwards or following @MTVAwards on Facebook and Twitter.

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Sunday, May 7, 8 pm et, MTV