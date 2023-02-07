The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards is set to take over the West Coast on Sunday, May 7, when the star-studded ceremony returns to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. And this year, the event will go back to one ceremony rather than having separate shows for scripted and unscripted TV and films.

MTV made the announcement today, Tuesday, February 7, promising an epic, can’t-miss event that will honor the biggest and best in both movies and television, across scripted and unscripted, for one supersized night of entertainment.

The show will air live on MTV in the U.S. and internationally in more than 170 countries. Host, honorees, performers, presenters, and additional details will be announced over the coming weeks.

MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut, and Vanessa WhiteWolf will executive produce the event, with Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal as the Executives in Charge of Production and Lisa Lauricella as the Music Talent Executive.

Vanessa Hudgens hosted last year’s event, which saw HBO Max’s Euphoria walk away as the big winners, taking home the golden popcorn bucket for Best Show, Best Fight, Best Hook Up, and Best Performance in a Show for Zendaya‘s portrayal of teenage drug addict Rue.

The 2022 ceremony also marked the first time MTV rolled the annual Movie & TV and Unscripted award shows into one event, which will continue to be the case this year. RuPaul’s Drag Race stole the spotlight on the Unscripted side of things last year, picking up the trophies for Best Competition Series and Best Fight for Bosco vs. Lady Camden.

