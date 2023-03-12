Oscars 2023: The Complete Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)

Jamie Lee Curtis - 95th Annual Academy Awards
It’s Hollywood’s biggest night — the 2023 Oscars are here to wrap up an exciting and unpredictable awards season!

It’s Sunday, March 12, and the 95th Academy Awards are airing on ABC with the network’s late-night heavyhitter Jimmy Kimmel at the helm, and recognizing the best of the year in film.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is the one to watch tonight boasting 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor nods for Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Also competing for Best Picture are All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tar, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.

Stay tuned to TV Insider as we update the winners live below. All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below, and as awards are given, we will note who won!

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo Tel Toro’s Pinnochio — WINNER
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Documentary (Feature)

All that Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny — WINNER

Short Film (Live Action)

An Irish Goodbye — WINNER
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tar
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár

Costume Design

Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Directing

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tar
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Ishnirin

Documentary (Short Subject)

The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick

International Feature Film

All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Angela Bassett in Wakanda Forever

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet On The Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux
The Fabelmans, John Williams

Music (Original Song)

“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman
“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” from RRR
“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Picture

All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Production Design

All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Short Film (Animated)

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
Tár, Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Ostlund

