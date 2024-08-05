13 Comedians Who Could Host the 2025 Oscars

Maybe hosting the Academy Awards was a glitzy gig when the show was still getting blockbuster ratings. Bob Hope hosted or co-hosted the Oscars 19 times, and Billy Crystal did so on nine occasions. Now, though, it seems like a high-risk, low-reward job that no one is busting down the Academy’s doors to get.

In July, we learned that Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney each passed on the chance to host the 97th Academy Awards on ABC, declining what would have been Kimmel’s fifth time as Oscars host and Mulaney’s first.

The producers behind Hollywood’s biggest night, however, still have months to go before curtain-up, and we have a list of potential first-time hosts they could call…

