13 Comedians Who Could Host the 2025 Oscars

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Jim Carrey, Kate McKinnon, Eddie Murphy
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures International, Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The Oscars

 More

Maybe hosting the Academy Awards was a glitzy gig when the show was still getting blockbuster ratings. Bob Hope hosted or co-hosted the Oscars 19 times, and Billy Crystal did so on nine occasions. Now, though, it seems like a high-risk, low-reward job that no one is busting down the Academy’s doors to get.

In July, we learned that Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney each passed on the chance to host the 97th Academy Awards on ABC, declining what would have been Kimmel’s fifth time as Oscars host and Mulaney’s first.

The producers behind Hollywood’s biggest night, however, still have months to go before curtain-up, and we have a list of potential first-time hosts they could call…

The Oscars, Sunday, March 2, 2025, 7/6c, ABC

Kenan Thompson
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Kenan Thompson

Saturday Night Live’s longest-tenured cast member hosted the 2022 Emmys, and the 2025 Oscars could be the next step in his career. He could either emcee as himself or as fictitious Cinema Classics presenter Reese De’What.

Kristen Wiig & Will Ferrell at the 2024 Golden Globes
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kristen Wiig & Will Ferrell

Speaking of SNL MVPs, these two had Hollywood in stitches at the 2024 Golden Globes — just as they did at the same show 11 years earlier, when they sang the praises of “Mariel” Streep. If there were a prize for awards show presenters…

Kate McKinnon
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures International

Kate McKinnon

And while we’re on the topic of all-time Saturday Night Live greats, we can’t not nominate McKinnon, whose comedy chops had SNL hosts and costars cracking up during her time on the show. (Phone home, Miss Rafferty!)

Kevin Hart
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Kevin Hart

Hart was set to host the 2019 Oscars until prior homophobic jokes cost him the gig. He has since apologized, recently telling WSJ Magazine the scandal was a “crash course … that was necessary.” If he’s up for it, we’d give him another chance.

Eddie Murphy
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Eddie Murphy

In another near-miss, Murphy dropped out of hosting the 2012 Oscars following a scandal over producer Brett Ratner’s anti-gay remarks. The comic is back in the spotlight with Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, so maybe now is his Oscars moment.

Tig Notaro, Mae Martin & Fortune Feimster
Handsome Podcast/YouTube

Tig Notaro, Mae Martin & Fortune Feimster

Name a more Handsome trio than these three comedians, whose work on that podcast is somehow even greater than the sum of individual brilliance. Plus, their star-studded interview lineup shows they have major Hollywood sway.

Hannah Einbinder
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

As if her thrice-Emmy-nominated Hacks performance weren’t impressive enough, Einbinder has won critical praise for her new Max comedy special, Everything Must Go. That momentum could easily carry her to the Dolby Theatre stage.

Jim Carrey
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Jim Carrey

How is it that Carrey, one of Hollywood’s most bankable comedians, hasn’t yet hosted a major awards show? We’d thank the Academy for righting that wrong with the 2025 ceremony, especially because we could use a dose of Carrey’s goofball energy.

Hannah Gadsby
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Hannah Gadsby

Gadsby has been calling out abuse and abuses of power in their comedy for years now, particularly in their Netflix special Nanette. And given all that ails Hollywood at the moment, selecting them as 2025 Oscars host would be an enlightened choice.

Ali Wong
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ali Wong

While we’re on the topic of Netflix-famous comedians, Wong’s stand-up has been tickling subscribers for years. And she’s an awards show darling this year: Her Beef performance made her the first Asian woman to win an Emmy for a lead role.

The Oscars

Ali Wong

Eddie Murphy

Fortune Feimster

Hannah Einbinder

Hannah Gadsby

Jim Carrey

Kate McKinnon

Kenan Thompson

Kevin Hart

Kristen Wiig

Mae Martin

Tig Notaro

Will Ferrell

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles in 'Chicago Med'
1
Who Is Returning for ‘Chicago Med’ Season 10? The Latest Updates
Olivia Cooke as Alicent, Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Episode 3
2
Every Major Book Change in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2
MrBeast
3
‘Beast Games’ Contestants Decry Treatment on Set of MrBeast TV Series
Zac Efron
4
Zac Efron Shares Health Update After Being Hospitalized Following ‘Swimming Incident’
Meghan Markle on 'CBS News Sunday Morning'
5
Meghan Markle Talks Past Suicidal Thoughts, ‘Healing Journey’ in CBS Interview