Oscars 2023: See Your Favorite Stars on the Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
2023 Oscars red carpet arrivals
Arturo Holmes/Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Oscars

 More

The time has come for the 2023 Oscars red carpet arrivals.

The stars started to trickle into Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 12 ahead of the 8/7c live broadcast, some of the first being Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser, the cast of Best Picture-nominated Top Gun: Maverick, and Best Original Song nominee Diane Warren.

Tonight’s Best Picture nominees are two sequels, Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water, plus the award-season sweeper Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, All Quiet on the Western Front, Women Talking, Triangle of Sadness, Elvis, Tár, and The Fabelmans.

For the Best Actor are Fraser, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy, Colin Farrell, Austin Butler, and in Best Actress it’s Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams, and Ana de Armas.

Oscars 2023: The Complete Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)
Related

Oscars 2023: The Complete Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)

Some noteworthy milestones could occur in tonight’s ceremony. Should Yeoh win, she will make history as the first openly Asian woman to win an Oscar for acting. Her co-star, Ke Huy Quan, could have a memorable moment should he win Best Supporting Actor. The Indiana Jones alum has been sweeping his categories all season long, each time delivering a tear-jerking, sentimental speech expressing his overwhelmingly happy feelings about being welcomed back to Hollywood.

Live performances for the evening will include Rihanna and Lady Gaga performing their Best Original Song-nominated tracks, an “In Memoriam” tribute from Lenny Kravitz, and more.

See the stars’ beaming faces as they arrive at the 95th Annual Academy Awards in the red carpet arrivals gallery below.

95th Oscars, Sunday, March 12, 8/7c, ABC

Brendan Glee and Mary Gleeson arrive at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Brendan Gleeson & Mary Gleeson

Brian Tyree Henry arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Brian Tyree Henry

Cate Blanchett arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Daniel Kwan and Kirsten Lepore arrive at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Daniel Kwan & Kirsten Lepore

Daniel Scheinert and guest arrive at arrive at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Daniel Scheinert

Darren Aronofsky and guest arrive at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Darren Aronofsky & Guest

Jessie Buckley arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

Judd Hirsch and Kathryn Danielle arrive at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Judd Hirsch & Kathryn Danielle

Kate Hudson arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

Lady Gaga arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Melissa McCarthy arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

Rihanna arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rihanna

Rian Johnson and Karina Longworth arrive at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rian Johnson & Karina Longworth

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller arrive at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller

Shirley Kurata arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Shirley Kurata

Shohreh Aghdashloo arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Shohreh Aghdashloo

Halle Berry arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Berry

Andrea Riseborough arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Andrea Riseborough

Andrew Garfield arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

Bailey Bass arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Bailey Bass

Alyson Sandro and Barry Keoghan arrive at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Alyson Sandro & Barry Keoghan

Camila Alves arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Camila Alves

Colin Farrell and Henry Tadeusz Farrell arrive at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Colin Farrell & Henry Tadeusz Farrell

Elizabeth Banks arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Anna Eberstein and Hugh Grant arrive at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Anna Eberstein & Hugh Grant

Janelle Monae arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Janelle Monaé

Jenny Slate arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jenny Slate

Ke Huy Quan arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

Michael B. Jordan arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

Michelle Williams arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

Michelle Yeoh arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Nicole Kidman arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Pedro Pascal arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson arrive at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Emily Blunt & Dwayne Johnson

Austin Butler arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Austin Butler

Bill Nighy arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Bill Nighy

Felicitas Rombold and Daniel Brühl arrive at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Felicitas Rombold & Daniel Brühl

Guillermo del Toro and Kim Morgan arrive at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan

Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba arrive at the 2023 Oscars
Coppola/Getty Images

Sabrina Dhowre Elba & Idris Elba

Jessica Chastain arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Martin McDonagh arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Martin McDonagh

Miles Teller arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Miles Teller

Paul Mescal arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Paul Mescal

Phoebe Waller-Bridge arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Samuel L. Jackson arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson

Tems arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Tems

Ana de Armas arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ana de Armas

Andie MacDowell and Rainey Qualley arrive at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Andie MacDowell & Rainey Qualley

Angela Bassett arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Angela Bassett

Ava DuVernay arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

Cara Delevingne arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

Danai Gurira arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Danai Gurira

Florence Pugh arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Florence Pugh

Jennifer Connelly and Stellan Connelly Bettany arrive at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jennifer Connelly & Stellan Connelly Bettany

John Cho arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

John Cho

Jonathan Majors arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Jonathan Majors

Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Kerry Condon arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kerry Condon

Lenny Kravitz arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, and Ryan Seacrest arrive at the 2023 Oscars

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

Paul Dano arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Paul Dano

Riz Ahmed arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Riz Ahmed

Stephanie Hsu arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu

Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams arrive at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Alexander Dreymon & Allison Williams

Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas arrive at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nicole Kimpel & Antonio Banderas

Ariana DeBose arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

Ashley Graham arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

Lillian Amanda Luhrmann, Baz Luhrmann, and Catherine Martin arrive at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lillian Amanda Luhrmann, Baz Luhrmann & Catherine Martin

Charles Parnell arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Charles Parnell

Chloe East arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Chloe East

David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar arrive at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

David Byrne & Mala Gaonkar

Eva Longoria arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Fan Bingbing arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Fan Bingbing

Gabriel LaBelle arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Gabriel LaBelle

Greg Tarzan Davis arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Greg Tarzan Davis

Halle Bailey arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

Justin Hurwitz arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Justin Hurwitz

Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro arrive at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Katie Lowes & Adam Shapiro

Mindy Kaling arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Lilly Singh arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lilly Singh

Sandra Oh arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sandra Oh

Sigourney Weaver arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana arrive at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Marco Perego & Zoe Saldana

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Brendan Fraser arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Brendan Fraser

Harvey Guillen arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Harvey Guillen

Hong Chau arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Hong Chau

Marlee Matlin arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Marlee Matlin

Harry Shum Jr. arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Harry Shum Jr.

Questlove arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Questlove

James Hong arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

James Hong

Deanne Bray and Troy Kotsur arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Deanne Bray & Troy Kotsur

Malala Yousafzai arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Malala Yousafzai

Mario Lopez arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Mario Lopez

Mo Brings Plenty arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mo Brings Plenty

Ram Charan arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ram Charan

Ruth E. Carter arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ruth E. Carter

Sarah Polley arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sarah Polley

Sofia Carson arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sofia Carson

Elizabeth Olsen arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Diane Warren arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Diane Warren

Danny Ramirez arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Danny Ramirez

Jay Ellis arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jay Ellis

Lewis Pullman arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lewis Pullman

Monica Barbaro arrives at the 2023 Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Monica Barbaro

The Oscars

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Brendan Fraser - 2023 Oscars
1
Oscars 2023: The Complete Winners List
2023 Oscars red carpet arrivals
2
Oscars 2023: See Your Favorite Stars on the Red Carpet
Tyler DiChiara (L); Oscar Morgan (C); Navia Robinson (R), 'Gotham Knights'
3
Meet Tomorrow’s Knights: ‘Gotham Knights’ Stars Introduce Their Characters
Grammys 2022 Lady Gaga
4
Lady Gaga Will Perform ‘Hold My Hand’ at 2023 Oscars After All
Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernández, and Chloe Fineman in 'Saturday Night Live'
5
‘SNL’ Riffs on Will Smith Slap, Angela Bassett Rap in Oscars Cold Open