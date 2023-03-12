Oscars 2023: See Your Favorite Stars on the Red Carpet

The time has come for the 2023 Oscars red carpet arrivals.

The stars started to trickle into Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 12 ahead of the 8/7c live broadcast, some of the first being Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser, the cast of Best Picture-nominated Top Gun: Maverick, and Best Original Song nominee Diane Warren.

Tonight’s Best Picture nominees are two sequels, Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water, plus the award-season sweeper Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, All Quiet on the Western Front, Women Talking, Triangle of Sadness, Elvis, Tár, and The Fabelmans.

For the Best Actor are Fraser, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy, Colin Farrell, Austin Butler, and in Best Actress it’s Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams, and Ana de Armas.

Some noteworthy milestones could occur in tonight’s ceremony. Should Yeoh win, she will make history as the first openly Asian woman to win an Oscar for acting. Her co-star, Ke Huy Quan, could have a memorable moment should he win Best Supporting Actor. The Indiana Jones alum has been sweeping his categories all season long, each time delivering a tear-jerking, sentimental speech expressing his overwhelmingly happy feelings about being welcomed back to Hollywood.

Live performances for the evening will include Rihanna and Lady Gaga performing their Best Original Song-nominated tracks, an “In Memoriam” tribute from Lenny Kravitz, and more.

See the stars’ beaming faces as they arrive at the 95th Annual Academy Awards in the red carpet arrivals gallery below.