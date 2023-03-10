It’s that time of the year again: when the best in film are honored at the Academy Awards.

The 95th Oscars will once again boast a star-studded lineup of presenters and performers, as well as a host who has taken the stage before. The awards show will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Read on for everything you need to know ahead of the big night.

How to Watch the 2023 Oscars Pre-Shows

Ashley Graham, Vanessa Hudgens, and Lilly Singh will host the official pre-show, Countdown to the Oscars, leading in to the 95th Oscars at 6:30/5:30c on ABC. The 90-minute special will highlight Oscar nominees, performers, and presenters, as well as give viewers a sneak peek at the big night.

Ahead of that, ABC News will have special coverage with a live Oscars pre-show, On the Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95, for three hours beginning at 1/12c. Pre-show coverage will also stream on ABC News Live starting at 1:30/12:30c, until the awards show begins. ABC News Live Prime anchor and World News Tonight weekend anchor Linsey Davis and Good Morning America weekend co-anchor and World News Tonight weekend anchor Whit Johnson will host the red-carpet special, featuring interviews with Oscar nominees.

The red carpet is actually champagne-colored this year, a surprise that not everyone likes. “This carpet is so beautiful. It’s a remnant. We got it for a very good price downtown. People have been asking, is there going to be any trouble this year? Is there going to be any violence this year? And we would certainly hope not,” Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel said when it was unveiled. “But if there is, I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed.”

How to Watch the 2023 Oscars

Starting at 8/7c on Sunday, March 12, the Oscars will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Who’s Hosting?

Emmy-winning late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel returns to host for the third time. He previously hosted in 2017 and 2018. “Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said ‘no,’” he said in a statement.

“We know he will be funny and ready for anything!” executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner added.

Who’s Nominated?

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads all films with 11 nominations, with All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin following with nine each. Elvis received eight nominations, followed by The Fabelmans with seven, Tár and Top Gun: Maverick with six each, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with five.

The Best Picture nominees are: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.

Who’s Presenting?

The 2023 Oscars presenters include: Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Halle Berry, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Paul Dano, Ariana DeBose, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Kate Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Mindy Kaling, Nicole Kidman, Troy Kotsur, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Elizabeth Olsen, Deepika Padukone, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, John Travolta, Sigourney Weaver, and Donnie Yen.

Who’s Performing?

Almost all of the nominees for Best Song will be performed during the 2023 Oscars broadcast; Lady Gaga will not be singing “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick. Rihanna will perform “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will sing “Applause” from Tell It like a Woman. David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu, and music trio Son Lux will perform “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once. And Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make their Oscars debut with “Naatu Naatu” from RRR.

And Lenny Kravitz will deliver the “In Memoriam” performance.

95th Oscars, Sunday, March 12, 8/7c, ABC