Get ready for your next cringe-watch: The third season of Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson is coming back this spring, qualifying for the 2023 Emmy Awards with just one day to spare.

Netflix says the sketch comedy show will return on May 30, a day before the eligibility cutoff for this year’s Emmys. At last year’s Emmys, Robinson won the Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category for his work on I Think You Should Leave, and the show itself was nominated for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series.

The Season 3 premiere date also comes almost two years since the release of Season 2, which, in turn, came more than two years after Season 1 debuted.

In Season 3, I Think You Should Leave co-creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin “bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations” in this “hilariously absurdist comedy series,” Netflix says.

The Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone are returning as executive producers, alongside Ali Bell for Party Over Here, Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point, and Alice Mathias.

In an interview with Variety in April 2022 — two weeks before Netflix renewed I Think You Should Leavefor Season 3 — Bach explained the “extended periods of time” between seasons, reasoning that Robinson and Kanin “write every single script themselves.”

Bach went on: “Largely, the majority of the writing process is the two of them. And they just wait for the sketches to come to them. It’s just more about the writing really being what they want it to be, and that’s what kind of delays everything. Not delays, but it’s why we have extended periods of time between seasons. And they have other stuff going on, too. They’re not churning out sketches the way that maybe they did at SNL. They just won the second WGA Award for Season 2, so it works. And so we’re like, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

