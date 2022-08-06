The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced the winners of the 38th Annual TCA Awards, recognizing the absolute best in television from the 2021-2022 season. The awards were announced virtually, due to concerns over the latest COVID strain.

ABC’s Abbott Elementary took home four awards for its hit freshman season: Individual Achievement in Comedy for series creator, producer, writer, and star Quinta Brunson, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, Outstanding New Program, and the prestigious Program of the Year Award.

Mandy Moore was also recognized for her performance in the final season of NBC’s This Is Us with Individual Achievement in Drama. HBO’s hit Succession took home Outstanding Achievement in Drama. CBS’ The Amazing Race and HBO Max’s Legendary shared Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming. Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson was recognized with Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk, or Sketch.

The legendary CBS sitcom I Love Lucy was recognized with the Heritage Award. The Emmy-winning series, which aired from 1951 to 1957, starred comedy powerhouse Lucille Ball alongside fellow legends Desi Arnaz, Vivian Vance, and William Frawley and is frequently called one of the greatest television shows of all time.

For the first time, there was a tie for Career Achievement Award: Steve Martin and Ted Danson. They have both been recognized for their significant accomplishments in television and their groundbreaking contributions that have left an indelible mark on the industry throughout the decades.

“Tonight was supposed to be our first time celebrating the TCA Awards in-person since 2019—unfortunately, it was not meant to be,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon in a statement. “Despite this development, we are proud to announce this year’s roster of talented TCA Award winners. Each of them played a vital role in making the 2021-2022 television season one of the best in recent memory. We sincerely congratulate all of our honorees, and we look forward to gathering in person once again in 2023.”

2022 TCA Award Recipients: