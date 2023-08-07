2023 TCA Award Winners: ‘Succession,’ ‘The Bear’ & More

Succession came out on top at this year’s TCA Awards.

The Television Critics Association (TCA) announced the winners of its 39th Annual TCA Awards, celebrating the top TV offerings of the 2022-2023 season. (The winners were selected by the TCA’s membership of more than 200 TV journalists from the United States and Canada.) Due to the writers and actors strikes, TCA summer tour, which includes the awards, was canceled, so the winners have been announced online.

Among the notable winners: Succession took home two awards, including the most-prestigious Program of the Year; Rhea Seehorn‘s performance in Better Call Saul‘s final season was honored; Natasha Lyonne won for Poker Face; The Bear received two awards; and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, for the second year in a row, was honored as Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk, Or Sketch Award. The Carol Burnet Show has been recognized with the Heritage Award, while Mel Brooks received the Career Achievement honor.

“This was a landmark year for television, as we said goodbye to several powerhouse series while welcoming a new generation of shows and stars into this highly competitive landscape,” said Melanie McFarland, TV Critic for Salon and outgoing TCA President, in a statement. “Whether established hits or first-year favorites, our honorees exemplify the strength of television and the unique depth that it allows creators to explore. Though we are unable to gather in 2023, we sincerely congratulate each of this season’s winners, and we hope to celebrate in-person in 2024.”

Check out all of the 2023 TCA Award recipients below:

Individual Achievement In Drama: Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul, AMC)

Individual Achievement In Comedy: Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face, Peacock)

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Outstanding Achievement In Children’s Programming: Bluey (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement In Family Programming: Ms. Marvel (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Netflix) (2022 Winner in Category)

Outstanding New Program: The Bear (FX)

Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: Beef (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Drama: Succession (HBO | Max) (2022 & 2020 Winner in Category)

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: The Bear (FX)

Program of the Year: Succession (HBO | Max)

Career Achievement Honoree: Mel Brooks

Heritage Award: The Carol Burnett Show (CBS)