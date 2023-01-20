After a two-year hiatus, fans finally have a concrete update on the Invincible Season 2 release date at Prime Video.

On Friday, January 20, the streamer dropped a new video teaser (above) featuring Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) and Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) chatting in a Burger Mart about the new season.

“What have you been up to? It’s been awhile,” Allen asks. “I think everyone agrees it’s been, like, a little ridiculous how long it’s been.”

“I’ve been busy writing, designing, storyboarding, voice acting, key posing, in-betweening, cleaning up, color slapping, comping the whole thing, and all that for, you know, roughly thousands of shots,” Mark replies. “So, it’s kind of a lot.”

It has been a long time. Invincible debuted in March 2021 with few updates since the hit animated series was renewed through Season 3. Vernon Sanders, Head of Television at Amazon Studios, teased to Collider in December that “2023 is going to be a great year for people.” But the January 20 teaser confirmed Invincible will be back in late 2023. An exact date will be announced at a later time. Learn more about what Rogen’s Allen the Alien has been getting into during this hiatus in the full teaser, above.

The video was shared to update eager fans and to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the original comic book’s release on January 22. Robert Kirkman created the series. Kirkman’s also the creator of The Walking Dead.

The Invincible Skybound/Image comic hails from Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The hour-long, adult animated superhero show revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Invincible also stars Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Khary Payton, and more.

Invincible Season 2, Late 2023, Prime Video