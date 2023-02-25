‘Blacklist’ Final Season, Finales of ‘1923’ and ‘Mayfair Witches,’ The Weeknd Live, Ellie’s Backstory on ‘Last of Us’

Zach Dilgard/NBC

The Blacklist

Season Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: The thriller’s 10th and final season picks up six months after the escape of terrorist and early blacklister Wujing (Chin Han), when MIA Reddington (James Spader) resurfaces in Manhattan. Good timing, because Wujing is rallying other burned cohorts to seek revenge against Red, the crime boss-turned-FBI informant. New to the team: Anya Banerjee as Siya Malik, an MI6 operative and daughter of late CIA agent Meera Malik (Season 1’s Parminder Nagra). Expect more callbacks before the series ends.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

1923

Season Finale

SUNDAY: Details are few for the Season 1 finale of the epic Western prequel, which thankfully has been renewed. But like Cara Dutton (the magnificent Helen Mirren), we’re more than anxious for her dashing nephew Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and his spunky British bride Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) to finally find their way across the pond to America. Maybe by Season 2? Back on the Montana ranch, expect the range war between the Duttons, the wily Banner (Jerome Flynn) and his sadistic tycoon boss Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) to heat up.

Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

Mayfair Witches

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: Also renewed for a second season, the supernatural drama based on Anne Rice’s The Witching Hour book series reaches its first-year climax with Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) learning just what it means to be “the 13th witch” and fulfill the prophecy of the Mayfair lineage. Or some such thing. It was all better on paper.

The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium

Special 8/7c

SATURDAY: The Canadian hit maker, who stopped the show at 2021’s Super Bowl, wows a sold-out crowd at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium in a concert special filmed in 2022 during the first U.S. leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour.” The 95-minute set includes songs from his After Hours and Dawn FM recordings. Later this year, he’ll appear in the HBO drama The Idol, which he co-created.

The Last of Us

9/8c

SUNDAY: While Joel (Pedro Pascal) lies wounded from the latest attack, the focus turns to Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) life before she was fatefully bitten and entrusted to her traveling companion. In a nearly episode-long flashback, Ellie and her BFF Riley (Storm Reid), who fled FEDRA military training to become a Firefly, play hooky at night in an abandoned mall full of wonders—and terrors.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: