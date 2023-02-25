‘Blacklist’ Final Season, Finales of ‘1923’ and ‘Mayfair Witches,’ The Weeknd Live, Ellie’s Backstory on ‘Last of Us’
NBC’s The Blacklist returns for a 10th and final season. Yellowstone prequel 1923 and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches wrap their first seasons. HBO presents The Weeknd in concert in Los Angeles, filmed last year. The Last of Us flashes back to young Ellie’s escapades before she met Joel.
The Blacklist
SUNDAY: The thriller’s 10th and final season picks up six months after the escape of terrorist and early blacklister Wujing (Chin Han), when MIA Reddington (James Spader) resurfaces in Manhattan. Good timing, because Wujing is rallying other burned cohorts to seek revenge against Red, the crime boss-turned-FBI informant. New to the team: Anya Banerjee as Siya Malik, an MI6 operative and daughter of late CIA agent Meera Malik (Season 1’s Parminder Nagra). Expect more callbacks before the series ends.
1923
SUNDAY: Details are few for the Season 1 finale of the epic Western prequel, which thankfully has been renewed. But like Cara Dutton (the magnificent Helen Mirren), we’re more than anxious for her dashing nephew Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and his spunky British bride Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) to finally find their way across the pond to America. Maybe by Season 2? Back on the Montana ranch, expect the range war between the Duttons, the wily Banner (Jerome Flynn) and his sadistic tycoon boss Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) to heat up.
Mayfair Witches
SUNDAY: Also renewed for a second season, the supernatural drama based on Anne Rice’s The Witching Hour book series reaches its first-year climax with Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) learning just what it means to be “the 13th witch” and fulfill the prophecy of the Mayfair lineage. Or some such thing. It was all better on paper.
The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium
SATURDAY: The Canadian hit maker, who stopped the show at 2021’s Super Bowl, wows a sold-out crowd at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium in a concert special filmed in 2022 during the first U.S. leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour.” The 95-minute set includes songs from his After Hours and Dawn FM recordings. Later this year, he’ll appear in the HBO drama The Idol, which he co-created.
The Last of Us
SUNDAY: While Joel (Pedro Pascal) lies wounded from the latest attack, the focus turns to Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) life before she was fatefully bitten and entrusted to her traveling companion. In a nearly episode-long flashback, Ellie and her BFF Riley (Storm Reid), who fled FEDRA military training to become a Firefly, play hooky at night in an abandoned mall full of wonders—and terrors.
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- True Crime Watch: Cold Justice (Saturday, 8/7c, Oxygen) returns with new episodes, starting with prosecutor Kelly Siegler and detective Steve Spingola investigating a 1992 cold case in East Texas. CBS’ 48 Hours (Saturday, 10/9c) reports on the “Brighton Ax Murder” from 1982, when Cathy Krauseneck was found dead in her bed with an ax in her head. The case remained cold for decades, until modern forensics pointed to her husband Jim as the prime suspect. A new Dateline NBC (Sunday, 7/6c) follows a Florida father’s journey to Belgium to learn how his daughter fell to death from a penthouse apartment.
- Made for Each Other (Saturday, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel): Shades of Pygmalion, when a sculptor (Alexandra Turshen) casts her perfect match, Clay (Aaron O’Connell), only to fall for her flawed-but-sweet flesh-and-blood pal David (Matt Cohen).
- Saturday Night Live (Saturday, 11:30/10:30c, 8:30 pm/PT, NBC): Guest host Woody Harrelson joins the Five-Timers Club, with Jack White appearing as solo musical guest for the fourth time (he also appeared once with The White Stripes.)
- 60 Minutes (Sunday, 7/6c, CBS): In the newsmagazine’s eighth report on the year-long Ukraine invasion and subsequent war, senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams explores life in the liberated city of Kherson, which remains under fire from Russian artillery. (Scott Pelley returns to the war-ravaged country next week.) In a double-length segment, Lesley Stahl profiles young Afghan girls who’ve fled oppressive Taliban rule to continue their education in Rwanda.
- The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (Sunday, 8/7c, Showtime): John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon and Jennifer Palmieri are back analyzing politics at a pivotal time for the Biden administration, now dealing with a divided government.
- 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Sunday, 8/7/c, 5 pm/PT, streaming on Netflix’s YouTube Channel): Sally Field receives the SAG Life Achievement Award at a ceremony live-streaming from L.A.’s Fairmont Century Plaza. Nominees for best TV ensemble: in drama, Better Call Saul, The Crown, Ozark, Severance and The White Lotus; in comedy, Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Hacks and Only Murders in the Building.
- The Simpsons (Sunday, 8/7c, Fox): Dr. Henry Louis Gates helps Carl (Alex Désert), smitten by a beautiful woman, research his ancestral roots just like they do on PBS.
- East New York (Sunday, 9/8c, CBS): Broadway’s Brian Stokes Mitchell appears as a medical examiner who knew Deputy Inspector Regina (Amanda Warren) back in the day, with Lea DeLaria guesting as a fire marshal who helps investigate a fatal fire at a hair salon.
- Wicked Tuna (Sunday, 9/8c and 10/9c, National Geographic): The 12th season kicks off with back-to-back episodes as Gloucester captains race to determine whose boat is the GOAT.
- Royal Rendezvous (Sunday, 9/8c, E!): One Day at a Time’s Isabella Gomez stars as an East L.A. chef who finds romance while cooking at a manor house in Ireland (filmed on location).
- The Company You Keep (Sunday, 10/9c, ABC): In the romantic caper’s second episode, con man Charlie (Milo Ventimiglia) and covert CIA agent Kim (Catherine Haena Kim) come close to exposing each other when he plots to steal a necklace to pay back Daphne (Felisha Terrell), the very criminal Kim is tracking.
- NCIS: Los Angeles (Sunday, 10/9c, CBS): Taxi’s Marilu Henner guests as Kilbride’s (Gerald McRaney) ex-wife, who wants the grouch to reconnect with their son.
- Lavell Crawford: Thee Lavell Crawford (Sunday, 10/9c, Showtime): The comedian and actor (Better Call Saul) returns for his fourth Showtime stand-up special, riffing on aging and other life matters before a New Orleans audience.