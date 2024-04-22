Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for American Idol.]

The American Idol dozen played the Billboard #1 hits during Monday’s show to earn a slot into the coveted Top 10. They were mentored ahead of their performances by “All About That Bass” superstar Meghan Trainor. Idol runner-up David Archuleta also paid a visit to share his powerful new single “Hell Together.”

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie gave their reviews from the panel desk as each of the remaining Idol hopefuls sang for survival. The evening ended with host Ryan Seacrest naming the Top 10 based on America’s vote, which meant two more left the show. Did your favorite make it through? Find out below.

Abi Carter

The 21-year-old California girl chose “All Too Well” by Taylor Swift. Meghan’s advice was for her to riff at the end of the song rather than leave the space empty with just the piano. She encouraged her to prove why she deserved to be here, and that Taylor would be watching. Luke thought last night was a shining moment, but tonight not as much. He said don’t get too comfortable being at the piano and to work the room in the future. Lionel agreed. Katy felt her ability to draw people in and create these intimate moments was her ace. Not so much needing to move around the stage.

Will Moseley

The 23-year-old decided on Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over” as his song. Meghan wanted to see him smile more as he performs. Lionel said he had an instant identity with his voice. Katy was happy to see the smile and thought he could have more of his personality shine through. Luke loved the performance and said that Stapleton was an ace in the hole for him.

Jayna Elise

The 22-year-old got to tell Meghan she covered her through Kidz Bop. She chose “Diamonds” by Rihanna. Meghan heard all the impressive tricks she could do with her voice and worked through the delivery of the lyrics. Katy felt it was balanced and measured. Luke thought it was a timeless, professional performance. Lionel marveled at how she could take any song and turn it into her own. Jayna dedicated the performance to late alum Willie Spence, who passed away in 2022.

Mia Matthews

The 19-year-old chose “Over You” by Miranda Lambert. When Meghan found out the budding country star loved Kelsea Ballerini, she pulled out her phone and FaceTimed her into the conversation! Meghan got the teen talent thinking about body language and delivery in the performance. Luke said everything she is doing now is “star power stuff.” Lionel found she had grown so much. Katy encouraged her to move around more.

Roman Collins

The 24-year-old decided to sing “Roar” by Katy Perry because he loved the message. Bold move. Meghan worked with the worship leader stripped it down and gave it a different vibe. Lionel said he had never failed to take it over the top and took the Katy song to church. Katy’s parents are fans. She asked if she could try that version out on the next tour. Luke felt the beginning was interesting and that he took it to another level.

Jack Blocker

The 25-year-old revealed that “Me Too” from Meghan Trainor was his and his wife’s song during their long-distance relationship. He chose “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd. She reminded him not to forget to breathe and open his eyes. Katy thought the temp could have been sped up a bit more but said he had dynamic vocals. Luke felt it was cool but would have loved a little more energy. Lionel complimented his unique sound.

Emmy Russell

The 25-year-old chose “Lose You to Love Me” by Selena Gomez. She forgot the lyrics during the mentoring session. Meghan also witnessed her struggling with the melodies. Her advice was to keep it simple and listen to the song on repeat. She made Emmy feel more comfortable in the end. Luke remarked how she kept shining despite being thrown out of her comfort zone. Lionel thought she did a great job. Katy loved the rendition and was one of her best vocal performances.

Triston Harper

The 15-year-old chose “Beautiful Crazy” by Luke Combs as a tribute to his girlfriend Paris. Meghan and Triston checked in with her as she was shopping at Walmart. The mentor was fascinated with his voice. Lionel thought it was great but to make sure he kept the angst in the song. Katy loved it but wanted to see more of that Elvis stuff from the night before. Luke agreed.

Julia Gagnon

The 22-year-old wanted to do “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan because of the family connection. They found comfort in the song’s lyrics when thinking about her fiance’s nana, who passed away. Meghan suggested using a mic stand and singing like Nana was listening. Katy said it was one of her favorite performances. Luke thought it was well one. Lionel was convinced she was back in the game.

Kaibrienne “KB” Richins

The 20-year-old was a Meghan superfan in school. She chose “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus. Meghan wanted her to make some vocal adjustments and get rid of the “dead arm” during their mentor session. Luke loved seeing her explore songs that were big and outside her comfort zone. Lionel felt the crack in KB’s voice should be her signature. Katy experienced Top 10 stuff.

McKenna Faith Breinholt

The 25-year-old was still recovering from sickness, so she did her session with Meghan virtually. She decided to do “cardigan” by Taylor Swift because the song was healing for her. Meghan suggested she go up an octave. Lionel said, “You and that cold sound really sexy.” That was Katy’s favorite. Luke called her a pro and next level.

Kayko

The 23-year-old opened up to Meghan about his pitch struggles on stage. He closed out the show with “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye featuring Kimbra. Meghan got him changing things up with his vocals. He delivered a powerhouse performance. So much, Katy was beside herself in enthusiasm. Luke was also impressed. “Wow. Wow. Wow,” Lionel concluded.

Results

Ryan broke the bad news after more than 20 million votes that it was the end of the line for Jayna Elise and Roman Collins. The Top 10 will be mentored by Shania Twain during the April 28 episode. Country star and Idol champ Scotty McCreery is also set to perform “Cab in a Solo,” and Idol winner Just Sam returns to the stage with a new song “One Moment in Time.” Save the date for the May 5 episode as Meghan comes back to sing her single “Been Like This.”

American Idol, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC