Fans will be getting more of All American than previously expected, but exactly how much more? Well, that depends.

The CW show is currently airing its sixth season, and the network has decided to add two more episodes to the season order, notching up to 15 episodes from the original 13 planned, per Deadline. The beloved sports drama is one of the few scripted series left on the struggling network, but the future of the show beyond Season 6 is currently in question (along with its spinoff All American: Homecoming as both shows are currently on the bubble).

The trade reports that the extended length of this season is possibly meant to give more room to wrap up the storylines of exiting characters Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan Baker (Michael Evans Behling), who are heading for the NFL draft in the events of the series.

In a separate report from Deadline, the series’ renewal prospects were described as strong, although it may come with budget cuts and could introduce new characters from a new generation. On the other hand, the extra episodes could mean the series will conclude its storylines with Season 6.

In worse shape, however, is All American: Homecoming whose licensing fee is considered prohibitive to continuation and is already being pushed back to the summer instead of its usual fall and winter airing dates.

All American is currently in the first half of Season 6, airing on Tuesdays on The CW. In addition to Ezra and Behling, the series also stars Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Cody Christian, Chelsea Tavares, Jalyn Hall, Kareem J. Grimes, Mustafa Speaks, and Miya Horcher. It was created by April Blair and produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

All American, Tuesdays, 8/7c, The CW